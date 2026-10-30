Tucson Web Studio Turns A Website Rescue Into A Free Tool For Every Business Owner

Internet Crafters' tool helps companies recover their websites when their website person is gone.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Website design studio Internet Crafters is pleased to announce the release of a free domain check tool for small businesses. The goal is to help owners gain greater visibility over their online properties and inform them when issues arise.

Internet Crafters points out that many small business owners don't have full control over their websites. In some cases, freelancers, relatives, or former employees registered the domain in their own names, which can leave the owners without administrator logins. If one of those individuals stops responding to the owner, it's often difficult for them to make any progress with their domain or retain control of it. Sometimes domains can be connected to brand-new websites with completely different purposes.

According to Internet Crafters, that recently happened to a local business they worked with. Their web person went quiet, and it became impossible for them to access their website. Fortunately, Internet Crafters was able to recover the domain and get the company back online.

This work was ultimately what led the firm to develop their domain check tool.

“The vast majority of business owners forget about who's responsible for managing their domain. They assume that they will retain control of it indefinitely. But of course, that isn't always the case. That's why we've developed various tools to help local businesses recover domains that have moved outside of their control. Ultimately, taking steps today makes it far easier for owners to avoid ICT-related hassles in the future,” said owner of Internet Crafters, Steve Bullis.

Companies interested in the tool don't need to pay a premium. No account is needed, and contact details are never saved by Internet Crafters.

There's also a four-page PDF checklist available, entitled "When Your Website Person Disappears," available without a fee. It provides more information on what brands can do to secure their domains and recover them if they no longer have administrator access.

Tucson web design services are also available from Internet Crafters for companies that want them. The domain check tool is free to use on the brand's Learning Center.



Steve Bullis

Internet Crafters

+1 (520) 535-7918

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tucson Web Studio Turns a Website Rescue Into a Free Tool for Every Business Owner News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 30, 2026, 15:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.