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Spain Wins Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Championship In Baku


Date: 2026-10-30 11:46:20

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The World Championship and Festival for soccer players under 15 has concluded in Baku.

The Czech Republic and Spain faced off in the championship final. The match, held at the Baku Crystal Hall, ended with a 3–0 victory for Spain.

Thus, the Spanish U-15 national team emerged as the champion of the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Championship and Festival.

The World Championship brought together young soccer talents from 189 national associations, members of FIFA, in Baku.

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Trend News Agency

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