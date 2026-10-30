Spain Wins Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Championship In Baku
The Czech Republic and Spain faced off in the championship final. The match, held at the Baku Crystal Hall, ended with a 3–0 victory for Spain.
Thus, the Spanish U-15 national team emerged as the champion of the first-ever FIFA U-15 World Championship and Festival.
The World Championship brought together young soccer talents from 189 national associations, members of FIFA, in Baku.
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