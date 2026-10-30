Aibotics Clarifies Recent Increase In Shares Outstanding Following Insider Debt-To-Equity Conversions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chairman and CEO Ben Kaplan and Independent Director Mark Croskery accepted equity in satisfaction of amounts owed by the Company, reducing liabilities and increasing their alignment with AIBotics shareholders

MIAMI, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company") AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) ("AIBotics" or the "Company") today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kaplan and independent director Mark Croskery have converted debt owed to them by the Company into shares of AIBotics common stock, demonstrating their confidence in the Company's long-term prospects. While the transactions increased the number of common shares outstanding, they also eliminated corresponding liabilities, strengthened the Company's balance sheet and further aligned the interests of its leadership with those of shareholders.

Rather than requiring the Company to satisfy the obligations in cash, Kaplan and Croskery agreed to accept shares of AIBotics common stock in satisfaction of amounts owed to them by the Company.

The transactions convert existing Company liabilities into shareholders' equity and reduce corresponding obligations on AIBotics' balance sheet. No new cash was raised by the Company as a result of these conversions.

AIBotics noted that investors monitoring the Company's share structure may see an increase in shares outstanding and assume that the shares were issued as part of a new financing transaction. In this instance, however, the increase reflects the conversion of existing obligations owed to an officer and director into equity.

While the issuance of additional shares increases the Company's total shares outstanding, the transactions simultaneously eliminate the corresponding liabilities from the Company's balance sheet.

"We understand that shareholders pay close attention to changes in our share structure, and we believe it is important to explain what is behind this particular increase," said Ben Kaplan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics. "These shares were not issued as part of a new outside financing. Mark and I accepted equity for amounts that AIBotics already owed us, allowing the Company to eliminate those obligations rather than use cash to satisfy them."

Kaplan continued, "I believe accepting equity further aligns our interests with those of our shareholders. We are choosing to participate in the future of AIBotics as shareholders rather than remain creditors of the Company. We believe that speaks to our confidence in the Company's long-term direction and the opportunities we are working to develop."

The conversions are part of AIBotics' broader effort to strengthen its financial position as the Company advances its strategy in AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems, unmanned technologies and related commercial and dual-use applications.

AIBotics has recently announced a number of strategic initiatives and transactions intended to broaden its technology portfolio and establish operating platforms capable of supporting the Company's longer-term growth strategy.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement, and scale solutions that improve how machines operate, automate business processes, and extend the practical application of artificial intelligence into the physical world. Through a scalable, partnership-driven model, AIBotics is building a diversified robotics and autonomous-systems platform designed to support commercial, industrial and other mission-driven applications across global markets. For more information on AIBotics, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Ultrobotix's preliminary manufacturing robotics evaluation, potential pilots or deployment, its separate AI Food Technologist proof of concept, PHILL development, trademark protection, manufacturing and commercialization, NovaCore operations, the proposed Empulser acquisition and business expansion. Ultrobotix's manufacturer relationship is exploratory and non-binding; AIBotics is not a party. Ultrobotix's AI technology remains early-stage and is separate from AIBotics' robotics evaluation role. No pilot, equipment purchase, deployment, PHILL launch or revenue is assured. Results may differ materially due to technical, regulatory, financial, intellectual-property, operational and customer-adoption risks. Forward-looking statements speak only as of their date and are subject to the Company's SEC disclosures.

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