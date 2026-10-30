Saudi Arabia Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Vision 2030 And Mining Expansion Drive 8.98% CAGR Through 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local assembly lowers logistics costs and boosts tender success, while modular plants, energy-efficient equipment and aftermarket wear parts strengthen ROI

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 198.13 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 215.92 million in 2026 to USD 331.92 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.98% during 2026-2031, supported by expanding phosphate, bauxite, gold, lithium, copper, and rare-earth mining activities.

Phosphate and Bauxite Projects Accelerate Equipment Demand

Large-scale phosphate and bauxite developments are creating sustained demand for mineral processing equipment across Saudi Arabia. Ma'aden's multi-billion-dollar Phosphate 3 expansion is increasing requirements for bulk-handling systems, crushers, mills, pumps, screens, and feeders. Significant reserves in the Northern Borders are also supporting multi-decade procurement cycles and providing equipment manufacturers with stronger order visibility.

A renewable power purchase agreement at the Al Baitha bauxite mine reflects the mining industry's transition toward low-carbon operations. This shift is encouraging the adoption of electric drives, high-efficiency slurry pumps, energy-efficient agitators, and other equipment designed to reduce power consumption. EPC contractors are also specifying larger SAG mills to achieve higher throughput, while aluminum smelter debottlenecking continues to reinforce downstream demand.

Vision 2030 Supports Local Manufacturing and Mining Technology

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 localization initiatives are reshaping procurement strategies for global mineral processing equipment suppliers. IKTVA requirements are encouraging foreign manufacturers to assemble pump casings, cone-crusher heads, control cabinets, and other essential modules within the country.

Joint ventures are supporting workforce development in mechanical engineering, automation, and equipment maintenance. Tax incentives for regional headquarters are also encouraging suppliers to establish parts and service hubs in Jubail and Ras Al Khair. Local manufacturing can lower logistics expenses, reduce import duties, shorten lead times, and improve access to replacement components. As localization compliance becomes increasingly important in mining tenders, suppliers with established Saudi operations are positioned to secure a larger share of future contracts.

Environmental Approvals Remain a Key Market Constraint

Lengthy environmental-permit lead-times may delay mining projects by more than a year, making contractors cautious about placing equipment orders before approvals are secured. Water scarcity assessments add further complexity, particularly for deposits located in arid areas that require desalination infrastructure.

Early delivery of mills, pumps, and other heavy equipment can create inventory and capital risks when site clearance is delayed. In response, manufacturers are offering shipment deferral clauses and modular plant designs that provide greater flexibility. Although authorities are digitizing approval processes, implementation remains gradual. Other market constraints include a shortage of certified automation engineers, while growth opportunities are emerging from integrated EPC-mining contracts in NEOM and the electrification of crushing and grinding circuits.

Phosphate Leads Mineral Mining Sector

Phosphate represented 36.62% of the Saudi Arabia mineral processing equipment market in 2025. Rising production of diammonium and monoammonium phosphate is supporting demand for rotary kilns, high-throughput rock crushers, screens, feeders, and tailings pumps. Established logistics and favorable geology continue to attract investment in phosphate capacity expansions.

Lithium is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.26%, driven by brine-extraction pilots and plans for battery-grade hydroxide production. These projects are creating opportunities for hydrometallurgical pumps, ion-exchange columns, fine-grinding mills, skid-mounted systems, and plug-and-play control rooms. Modular processing plants are gaining attention because they allow lithium developers to scale production more efficiently.

Phosphate operators are also integrating solar power and filtered tailings systems, increasing demand for dewatering presses and energy-efficient processing equipment. Frequent replacement of liners and screen panels provides recurring aftermarket opportunities for equipment suppliers.

Crushers and Mills Maintain Equipment Leadership

Crushers and mills accounted for 35.38% of the market in 2025, reflecting the essential role of primary and secondary comminution across mineral processing operations. Fixed-jaw units remain important for phosphate and bauxite, while high-pressure grinding rolls are gaining adoption in gold pre-concentration.

Pumps and cyclones are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% as lithium, copper, and rare-earth processing expands. Demand is increasing for equipment capable of handling corrosive slurries and high-solid circuits. Ceramic and rubber liners are extending maintenance intervals, while variable-speed drives help optimize cyclone feed pressure and mineral recovery.

Digital health sensors, condition monitoring, and mine-wide digital-twin dashboards are becoming important purchasing considerations. Suppliers that combine energy efficiency, advanced wear-part metallurgy, automation, and interoperable data systems are expected to benefit as Saudi Arabia develops a more localized, sustainable, and technology-driven mining industry.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in Phosphate and Bauxite Extraction Projects

4.2.2 Vision 2030 Downstream-Mining Localization Incentives

4.2.3 Rise of Integrated EPC-Mining Contracts in NEOM

4.2.4 Electrification of Crushing and Grinding Circuits

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Predictive-Maintenance Adoption

4.2.6 Upsurge in Ma'aden and JV Exploration Spending

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lengthy Environmental-Permit Lead-Times

4.3.2 Shortage Of Certified Automation Engineers

4.3.3 High Grid-Power Tariffs for Remote Mines

4.3.4 Lead-Time Delays from Import-Dependent Wear Parts

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD))

5.1 By Mineral Mining Sector

5.1.1 Phosphate

5.1.2 Bauxite

5.1.3 Gold

5.1.4 Iron Ore

5.1.5 Copper

5.1.6 Lithium

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Crushers & Mills

5.2.2 Screens & Feeders

5.2.3 Conveyors

5.2.4 Pumps & Cyclones

5.2.5 Drills & Breakers

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully Automated

5.5 By Province

5.5.1 Eastern Province

5.5.2 Makkah

5.5.3 Riyadh

5.5.4 Tabuk

5.5.5 Al-Madinah & Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Metso Corporation

6.4.2 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.3 Weir Group PLC

6.4.4 Sandvik AB

6.4.5 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.6 Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

6.4.7 Epiroc AB

6.4.8 TAKRAF GmbH

6.4.9 CITIC Heavy Industries

6.4.10 Glencore Technology

6.4.11 Terra Nova Technologies

6.4.12 Haver & Boecker Niagara

6.4.13 Sepro Mineral Systems

6.4.14 McLanahan Corporation

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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