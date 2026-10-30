Associa Expands Its Investment In The Next Generation Through Second Phase Of Foster Youth Internship Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building career pathways, fostering mentorship and empowering young adults transitioning out of foster care through continued partnership with TRAC

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry's largest community management company, is continuing its commitment to building stronger communities through the second phase of a paid internship program developed in partnership with Transition Resource Action Center (TRAC).

Following the program's launch in July, a new 90-day internship cycle began Oct. 19, expanding the initiative's efforts to provide young adults transitioning out of foster care with meaningful professional experience, mentorship and exposure to long-term career opportunities. The program reflects Associa's belief that building stronger communities extends beyond the neighborhoods it manages.

Originally launched as a pilot program, the initiative was designed to introduce young adults transitioning out of foster care or experiencing family disconnection to career possibilities within a corporate environment. Through firsthand workplace experience, mentorship and professional guidance, participants gain exposure to career paths they may not have previously considered, while developing the confidence and skills needed to navigate the professional world.

The second internship cycle marks an important step in continuing that mission. Over the 90-day period, the program is designed to provide participants with opportunities to experience the day-to-day operations of a corporate workplace, build professional relationships and strengthen transferable skills that can support future employment.

"For Associa, our commitment to community goes far beyond the services we provide. It's about recognizing where we can make a meaningful difference and taking action," said Helen Carona, executive vice president and chief corporate officer of Associa. "Continuing this program represents our belief that every young person deserves the opportunity to explore their potential and build a future they can be proud of. When we open our doors, share our knowledge and invest in someone's growth, we create an impact that extends well beyond the workplace.”

Young adults aging out of foster care often enter adulthood without the support systems, professional connections or career guidance that many others rely on. These challenges can make the transition to independent living and stable employment especially difficult.

Associa's partnership with TRAC seeks to help bridge that gap.

For over 20 years, TRAC has provided resources and individualized support to young adults transitioning out of foster care or experiencing homelessness, including workforce development, housing assistance, education and life skills training. By combining TRAC's experience supporting young adults with Associa's corporate resources and professional expertise, the partnership offers an approach to workforce development centered on opportunity, encouragement and personal growth.

"Creating lasting change requires community partners who are willing to invest their time, resources and expertise in the futures of our youth," said Nicole Binkley, chief executive officer of TRAC. "Associa's continued commitment demonstrates how businesses can play an important role in helping young people build confidence, gain professional experience and take meaningful steps toward independence. Partnerships like this help open doors that might otherwise remain closed."

Beyond providing paid internship opportunities, the initiative reflects a broader approach to corporate community engagement: using an organization's existing strengths and resources to address needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Through its continued collaboration with TRAC, Associa is demonstrating that building the future of community means investing not only in places, but also in the people whose potential will shape them.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, ... | 214.569.9939

About Transition Resource Action Center (TRAC)

Since 2003, TRAC has provided resources and individualized pathways to stable housing, independence, and wellbeing for those, ages 16 – 24, who are transitioning out of foster care, experiencing homelessness, or disconnected from support systems. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Binkley, ... | (214) 370-9300 x7021

CONTACT: Elvia Espino Associa 214.569.9939...