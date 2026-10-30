Thailand Wind Energy Market Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecasts, And Competitive Analysis (2026-2031) Auctions And Green Ppas Fuel 6.82% CAGR And IPP Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Wind Energy - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Thailand wind energy market is expected to expand from 1.60 GW in 2025 to 1.71 GW in 2026 before reaching 2.37 GW by 2031. Installed capacity is forecast to grow at a 6.82% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by government renewable energy targets, favorable tariff mechanisms, independent power producer investment and rising demand for clean electricity. Market development encompasses onshore and offshore locations, multiple turbine capacity ranges, and utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and community projects.

Government Renewable Energy Targets Support Wind Capacity Growth

Thailand's Power Development Plan 2024 calls for 5.345 GW of cumulative wind additions by 2037, which would triple the country's existing fleet and position wind behind solar as the grid's second-largest renewable energy source. The policy is designed in part to reduce dependence on imported liquefied natural gas and strengthen long-term energy security.

The THB 3.10 tariff, maintained through 2030, continues to support project returns. Investor confidence was reflected in the September 2024 auction, which attracted 12 bidders competing for 600 MW of capacity despite capacity factors remaining below 30%. Environmental reviews for projects of up to 90 MW can now be completed within 12 months, helping developers reduce pre-construction timelines. In 2024, the International Energy Agency increased its Thailand renewable energy forecast by 26%, with improving wind project delivery among the primary factors.

Tariffs and Auctions Attract Independent Power Producer Capital

Thailand's two-track incentive structure combines feed-in tariffs for plants below 10 MW with competitive auctions for larger developments. The framework has generated THB 80 billion in committed wind investment since 2022. A 25-year tariff priced 40% above wholesale electricity rates has also enabled developers to secure lower-cost financing from multilateral institutions.

In November 2024, the Asian Development Bank syndicated USD 820 million to Gulf Energy. Auction caps of 90 MW are intended to limit market concentration, while joint ventures allow developers to achieve greater scale. One example is Gulf Energy's 208 MW tie-up with Alpha Energy, announced in September 2025. However, Non-firm dispatch provisions can reduce realized tariffs during periods of high midday solar generation, lowering payouts by nearly 15%. Continued attention to transparent bid evaluation will remain important for sustaining investor confidence.

Low On-Shore Wind Speeds Present Development Challenges

Average wind speeds of 2.8-4.0 m/s at 10 m hub heights require taller turbines across many locations, increasing capital expenditure by nearly 18% compared with stronger wind sites in Vietnam. Capacity factors averaged 28% in 2024, while central and southern areas frequently record wind speeds below 5 m/s even at 80 m. As a result, approximately 85% of projects are concentrated in northeastern Thailand.

The Thailand wind energy market continues to depend on tariffs around 30% above regional peers to deliver equity returns of 10-11%. Wind power costs also remain at least 25% above solar under Thai operating conditions. Additional market considerations include falling LCOE from larger turbines and supply-chain scale, increasing corporate renewable energy certificate demand, the Green-PPA boom, rural grid constraints and curtailment risk.

Onshore Wind Projects Will Continue to Lead

Onshore wind accounted for Thailand's entire 1.60 GW of installed capacity in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 6.85% CAGR through 2031, supported by the 600 MW second-phase auction. Northeastern projects benefit from proximity to 115 kV transmission lines, with grid-tie costs estimated at THB 8 million /MW compared with THB 25 million /MW for subsea cables. Acciona Energia's 436 MW commitment further demonstrates developer preference for land-based projects, which can achieve an LCOE of approximately USD 0.070 /kWh at 80 m hub heights.

Offshore studies indicate wind speeds of 5.5-6.0 m/s in waters 50-80 m deep, but breakeven tariffs exceed THB 5.00 /kWh. Floating foundations add roughly USD 1.2 million /MW, limiting near-term commercial viability. Although developers anticipate a 200 MW offshore pilot in 2027, large-scale deployment is expected to remain limited. Onshore capacity is therefore forecast to retain at least 94.75% of the Thailand wind energy market by 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government renewable capacity targets to 2036

4.2.2 Competitive FiT/auction schemes attracting IPP capital

4.2.3 Falling LCOE from larger turbines & supply-chain scale

4.2.4 Corporate REC demand & green-PPA boom

4.2.5 Offshore wind resource mapping in Gulf of Thailand

4.2.6 EGAT wind-hydrogen hybrid pilots proving grid value

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low average on-shore wind speed zones

4.3.2 Rural grid bottlenecks & curtailment risk

4.3.3 Community land-use opposition delaying permits

4.3.4 Thin local component manufacturing base

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTLE Analysis

4.9 Key Projects Information

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Location

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 By Turbine Capacity

5.2.1 Up to 3 MW

5.2.2 3 to 6 MW

5.2.3 Above 6 MW

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Utility-scale

5.3.2 Commercial and Industrial

5.3.3 Community Projects

5.4 By Component (Qualitative Analysis)

5.4.1 Nacelle/Turbine

5.4.2 Blade

5.4.3 Tower

5.4.4 Generator and Gearbox

5.4.5 Balance-of-System

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Energy Absolute PCL

6.4.2 Wind Energy Holding Co Ltd

6.4.3 Electricity Generating PCL (EGCO)

6.4.4 Gulf Energy Development PCL

6.4.5 BCPG PCL

6.4.6 PTT Public Co Ltd (PTT Renewables)

6.4.7 Siam Wind Energy Co Ltd

6.4.8 Impact Energy Asia Development

6.4.9 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

6.4.10 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

6.4.11 Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd

6.4.12 GE Vernova

6.4.13 Ming Yang Smart Energy

6.4.14 Envision Energy

6.4.15 Acciona Energia

6.4.16 Ratch Group PCL

6.4.17 B.Grimm Power PCL

6.4.18 Banpu NEXT

6.4.19 TruWind Co Ltd

6.4.20 WHA Utilities & Power PCL

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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