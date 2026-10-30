CELFULL Releases World's First Systematic NADH White Paper On Healthy Longevity Via Nutraingredients

CELFULL NADH & Healthy Longevity White Paper

CELFULL Releases NADH White Paper on Healthy Longevity

Covering NADH research, technology and applications, the white paper focuses on innovation in longevity science and technology.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CELFULL released the world's first systematic white paper covering NADH research, technology and applications through NutraIngredients. The white paper focuses on cellular energy metabolism and the stabilization and delivery technologies needed to translate scientific research into practical applications.Titled "Celfull NADH & Healthy Longevity: Science, Stability & Delivery Innovation," the white paper draws on CELFULL's years of aging research and technology development to provide an integrated reference for researchers and industry professionals. By publishing through NutraIngredients, an established nutrition industry platform, CELFULL aims to support open, rigorous scientific exchange with a global audience.CELFULL focuses on aging research and innovative drug development, studying aging mechanisms and intervention technologies while advancing research toward commercial applications. Interventions involving nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) metabolism have been a key research priority. This work has expanded beyond NAD+ levels alone to examine the NAD+/NADH redox system and the role and potential applications of NADH, the reduced form of NAD+, in cellular energy metabolism.The white paper consolidates previously dispersed findings into a structured framework covering the scientific basis of NADH, research evidence, stability challenges, delivery technologies and application advances. Its aim is to give the industry a clearer understanding of NADH and a more accessible foundation for evaluating its potential in healthy longevity research and product development.Addressing NADH stability and deliveryNADH is sensitive to oxygen, light, moisture, temperature and acidic conditions. Loss of activity can occur throughout ingredient production, storage, transportation and passage through the stomach. These challenges have long complicated commercial development and the reproducibility of research. The white paper outlines an evaluation framework intended to support more rigorous NADH development and quality control.The publication also presents results from the development and validation of CELFULL's proprietary technologies. According to the company, its third-generation TurnAplatform uses a four-layer coating to protect NADH in the stomach and enable targeted release in the intestine. Its fourth-generation Celfavorcontrolled-release microsphere technology builds on that platform to address stability, protection, compatibility with other formulation ingredients and sustained release.Supporting independent NADH researchThe white paper also introduces a global research collaboration program. CELFULL will provide its proprietary stabilized NADH microsphere ingredients and matching placebos free of charge to qualified academic and research teams to support basic research, investigations of biological mechanisms and translational studies.The program is intended to lower barriers to obtaining high-quality stabilized research materials and conducting well-controlled studies. By making these materials available to research teams worldwide, CELFULL aims to encourage further investigation of NADH mechanisms, potential applications and new research directions, while expanding the independent evidence available to the field.CELFULL views the white paper and collaboration program as part of a broader effort to advance longevity science through research that can be tested, translated and applied. The company aims to connect ingredient research with mechanistic studies, technology innovation and multidisciplinary collaboration. It also seeks to strengthen the scientific and technical foundations of healthy longevity through continued research cooperation, independent evidence and the development of application standards.The white paper is available on NutraIngredients.About CELFULLCELFULL focuses on aging science, innovative drug research and the development of intervention technologies. Its research includes NAD+ metabolism, the NAD+/NADH redox system, ingredient stabilization and delivery technologies, with an emphasis on translating scientific findings into practical applications.

Anne Smith

CELFULL BIO-TECH (USA) INC.

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CELFULL Releases World's First Systematic NADH White Paper on Healthy Longevity via NutraIngredients News Provided By CELFULL BIO-TECH (USA) INC. October 30, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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