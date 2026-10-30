Ahmedabad Civic Body Seals Food Units Ahead Of Diwali Over Hygiene, Used Cooking Oil Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has sealed four food manufacturing units in the city for violating food safety and hygiene regulations during inspections conducted ahead of the Diwali festival, when demand for sweets and savouries typically increases.

The AMC's Health and Food Department found several violations, including poor sanitary conditions, improper packaging and labelling, workers not using protective equipment and the absence of agreements with government-recognised agencies for the disposal of used cooking oil.

The four establishments sealed are Swastik Foods at Maheshwari Estate on Dudeshwar Road in Shahibaug; Shyam Sundar Food Products at Maheshwari Industrial Estate in Tavdipura; and Prakashkumar Kaniyalal and Amratlal Kuberadas Namkinwala, both located near Old Pratap Cinema on Gandhi Road.

During the inspection of Swastik Foods, officials found that the unit had not agreed with an agency recognised by the Central government for the proper disposal of used cooking oil.

The premises also lacked adequate arrangements for tiles, whitewashing and flooring. Workers were not using caps, aprons, masks and hand gloves as required under food safety and hygiene standards.

The unit was also found not complying with the hygiene and sanitary requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

At Shyam Sundar Food Products, officials found that the packaging and labelling of manufactured food products did not comply with the prevailing regulations.

The unit was also found violating FSSAI Schedule 4 provisions on hygiene during food production and storage. It had not agreed with a recognised agency for the disposal of used cooking oil.

The inspections of Prakashkumar Kaniyalal and Amratlal Kuberadas Namkinwala revealed unsatisfactory hygienic and sanitary conditions.

Both establishments were found not complying with the required hygiene provisions during the production, storage and sale of food products. Neither had an agreement with a government-recognised agency for the proper disposal of used cooking oil.

The civic body has also reiterated that food business operators using more than 50 kg of cooking oil daily for frying must agree with an agency recognised by the Central government for the proper storage and disposal of used cooking oil.

Such establishments must ensure that the oil is not reused through unauthorised means and is disposed of through the prescribed channels.

The department warned that establishments found operating without such agreements would face action under the applicable regulations, including penalties and sealing.

The AMC has asked sweet and savoury manufacturers, packaged food producers and other food business operators to maintain hygienic conditions at production and storage facilities, ensure the quality of ingredients and make workers use caps, aprons, masks and hand gloves.

It has also directed them to comply with FSSAI Schedule 4 and ensure that packaged food products meet the prescribed packaging and labelling requirements.

The department said inspections of establishments involved in the production, storage and sale of food products would continue across the city during the Diwali period.

Action, including penalties and sealing, would be taken against establishments found violating the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.