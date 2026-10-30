What Is Rohit Sharma's Record As MI Captain? Star Batter Set For Leadership Return For IPL 2027

As Mumbai Indians made sweeping changes in the coaching staff, the franchise management has reportedly agreed on a massive leadership course correction for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

Mumbai Indians recently promoted Kieron Pollard from batting coach to head coach before bringing in former players Robin Uthappa as batting coach, Mitchell McClenaghan as bowling coach, and Dhawal Kulkarni as development bowling coach, alongside former fielding coach T.Dilip.

The five-time IPL champions parted ways with Mahela Jayawardene, Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambarey, and Carl Hopkinson following the team's disappointing IPL 2026, where they finished in ninth place with just 4 wins in 14 matches, extending their title drought to 6 years.

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The Return of Rohit Sharma as MI Captain

As Mumbai Indians' management is apparently desperate to end their title drought in the upcoming IPL season, the franchise reportedly wanted Rohit Sharma to lead the team with an aim of restoring stability and reclaiming their championship pedigree, which has defined the team over the last decade.

According to the report by Indian Express, a source close to MI stated that Rohit recommended Tilak Varma's name for the captaincy role, but the franchise wanted the veteran batter to take over leadership duties from Hardik Pandya, and he agreed. The report added that a series of discussions took place before Rohit departed for New Zealand, during which his input was also sought regarding the selection of coaching staff.

“Rohit initially had suggested Tilak Varma's name, but the franchise has requested him to take over captaincy, which he has now agreed to,” the source said.

“There were a series of talks that had happened before him flying to New Zealand, and Rohit's suggestions were sought during the appointment of new coaches as well,” he added.

ROHIT AGREED TO BECOME MI CAPTAIN.

- Rohit Sharma initially suggested Tilak Varma's name for the Mumbai Indians captaincy, but MI requested Rohit to lead again and he has agreed. (Express Sports). Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2026

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2023 before he was removed from the captaincy role ahead of IPL 2024, and Hardik Pandya was handed the team's leadership. However, after two underwhelming seasons, the management has turned back to their most decorated skipper to lead the franchise once again.

Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Record at MI?

Rohit Sharma's legacy as the Mumbai Indians captain is far more than just trophies, it represents an era of dominance that transformed the franchise into an IPL powerhouse. The veteran batter stepped into leadership midway through IPL 2013 after Ricky Ponting decided to step back.

That year, Rohit delivered a maiden IPL trophy to Mumbai Indians, ending the team's five-season drought for a major trophy. Over his 10 years at the helm from 2013 to 2023, Rohit guided the franchise to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and a Champions League T20 title in 2013.

Rohit Sharma was the first captain to win five trophies in the history of the IPL. Alongside winning the titles, the 39-year-old led the Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, winning 87 (89 Super Over wins) and losing 67, with a win percentage of 55.06%, making him the second-most successful IPL captain after CSK skipper MS Dhoni.

As captain, Rohit has aggregated 3986 runs, including 25 fifties, at an average of 28.07 and a strike rate of 129.37 in 158 matches. His best IPL season as an MI captain came in 2016, when he amassed 489 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 44.45 in 14 matches, including a best score of 85*.

Since IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma has been playing solely as a player for MI, amassing 1118 runs, including a century and 7 fifties, at an average of 31.94 in 38 matches across four seasons, highlighting his ability to adapt his game and consistently contribute as a senior opener.

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