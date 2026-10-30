Etihad Rail Sells 120,000 Tickets In First Month Of National Service

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Rail has recorded 120,000 ticket sales across its national passenger rail network in the first 30 days since its official launch on September 30, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah.

The figures from September 30 to October 30, reflect how residents are increasingly adopting the rail as the preferred way to travel between emirates.

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"Our ambition is for passenger rail to become a natural part of everyday life, and a trusted choice that people return to time and again for comfortable, safe and reliable travel," said Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial and Support at Etihad Rail Mobility.

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She said the strong response during the first month reflected passengers' confidence in the new mode of transport and reinforced the company's commitment to continuously improving its services. "In doing so, we are contributing to the vision of our wise leadership to transform mobility across the UAE," she added.

Integrated network

Etihad Rail provides a range of integrated transport options to and from its stations in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Dhaid and Fujairah, in collaboration with partners and transport service providers, making it easier for passengers to reach their final destinations.

At Dubai's Al Yalayis Station, a dedicated pedestrian bridge links directly to Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, giving passengers access to destinations along the Red Line. In Abu Dhabi, direct shuttle buses connect Mohamed bin Zayed City Station with key destinations including ADNOC Headquarters on the Corniche, ADNEC Centre, Reem Mall, and hotels and attractions across Yas Island. Additional options are available through service providers at stations across the network, including Al Dhaid and Fujairah.

In the introductory phase of Etihad Rail, the stations in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah opened on June 30. The addition of Dubai Al Yalayis Station and Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah- which began on September 30- marked the official launch of the UAE's national passenger rail network, connecting all four cities through a single network.

Over the next few months, the stations in Liwa, Madinat Zayed and across Al Dhafra Region are expected to open. The final station on the first phase of the rail network will be the Sharjah station located near University City and that is expected to begin operations in early 2027.

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