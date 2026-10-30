UAE Confirms 'Noticeable Decline' In Pollution As Oil Spill Cleanup Continues

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A UAE ministry confirmed a "noticeable decline" in observed pollution intensity, as technical teams continue cleanup for an oil spill, concentrated off the coast of Umm Al Quwain, extending partially towards coastal areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

This comes after oil tanker Gem No. 2 was exposed to an "accident" in UAE territorial waters. Authorities said teams are repairing the damaged parts of the tanker, restoring some operational systems, and assessing the safety of its structure. The UAE's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment also said efforts continue to contain and treat the effects of the leak "that was stopped at its source."

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According to the latest field assessments, no new oil spill has been detected from the tanker, authorities said, while maritime and aerial monitoring and surveillance operations continue, and satellite images are being used to monitor the situation and detect any new developments.

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UAE's Union Water and Electricity Company also said safety and quality of drinking water are a top priority; and that proactive measures have been taken to enhance the safety of the water production system.

These include monitoring the quality of seawater at the intakes, examining the produced and distributed water, and verifying its compliance with the approved requirements before pumping it into the network, the body said, adding that these precautionary measures will not affect the water supply to its beneficiaries.

UAE's MOCCAE added that the temporary closure of a number of beaches and coastal areas is a precautionary measure; explaining that this does not necessarily mean that pollution has been detected in all the sites covered by the closure.

The ministry also confirmed the safety of fish and food products available in the markets and their suitability for human consumption, noting the efficiency of the country's food security system in ensuring food safety.

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