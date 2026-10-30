Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Analysis: Strong Expansion Expected By 2036 Abbvie, Astrazeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Moderna Therapeutics, Merck

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies in the market include - PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Moderna Therapeutics/ Merck, BeyondSpring, Cullinan Oncology/ Taiho Pharma, Genentech/Roche, Betta Pharma/ Xcovery, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Merck, and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 30, 2026: DelveInsight's “Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036” report provides a comprehensive analysis of small cell lung cancer, including historical and forecasted epidemiological data and market trends across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Small Cell Lung Cancer, offering comprehensive insights into the Small Cell Lung Cancer revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Small Cell Lung Cancer statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Small Cell Lung Cancer clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Small Cell Lung Cancer space.

To Know in detail about the Small Cell Lung Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report:



The Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In October 2026, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck voluntarily withdrew their US application for accelerated approval of ifinatamab deruxtecan, a B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate intended for previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The FDA determined that data from the Phase II IDeate-Lung01 trial were insufficient to support accelerated approval. However, the therapy continues to be investigated in the ongoing Phase III IDeate-Lung02 trial.

In October 2026, Dyne Therapeutics announced positive six-month findings for DYNE-251, an investigational exon-skipping therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). In the 5 mg/kg cohort, the treatment demonstrated exon-skipping activity and dystrophin-positive muscle fiber levels that exceeded those reported in a historical eteplirsen study. These results support further investigation of DYNE-251 in patients with DMD eligible for exon 51 skipping. However, the findings remain preliminary, and comparisons with historical trial data do not establish clinical superiority over eteplirsen.

In September 2026, Sarepta presented additional analyses indicating that ambulatory patients aged 8–12 years experienced sustained functional benefits over a two-year period compared with an external control group. The company also shared data on micro-dystrophin expression in younger patients. As these findings are based on company-reported analyses and comparisons with external controls, the results should be interpreted cautiously.

In September 2026, Bayer has secured accelerated approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Hyrnuo (sevabertinib), broadening its application in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The approval permits its use as a first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC carrying HER2 (ERBB2) tyrosine kinase domain-activating mutations, identified through an FDA-approved diagnostic test. This regulatory milestone introduces a new targeted therapy option for patients with this specific molecular subtype of NSCLC, which is frequently associated with an unfavorable prognosis.

In August 2026, Capricor reported that the FDA had extended its review of deramiocel by three months, rescheduling the anticipated decision date to November 22, 2026. The company provided additional 24-month clinical data and analyses assessing upper-l limb function. Deramiocel is an investigational cell-based therapy being developed to address muscle damage and associated complications in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The extension reflects an ongoing regulatory review and does not constitute FDA approval.

In July 2026, The Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee evaluated the Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) treatment landscape, including ELEVIDYS and other approved therapies. The briefing document outlined ELEVIDYS' regulatory history and safety concerns that resulted in restrictions to its approved indication. This process represented a regulatory assessment and advisory review rather than a new FDA drug approval.

In January 2026, Bayer announced that sevabertinib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) for use as a first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2-activating mutations. Sevabertinib is an oral, reversible small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to selectively target HER2-driven disease.

In November 2025, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a commercial biotech company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative polyclonal tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer patients, has announced interim results from its registrational Phase 2 IOV-LUN-202 trial. The study evaluates lifileucel monotherapy in patients with previously treated advanced nonsquamous NSCLC lacking actionable genetic mutations.

In November 2025, The field of biomarker testing in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is rapidly evolving, expanding from traditional genomic drivers to include protein-based and computationally derived markers. This shift is fueled by the approval of new therapies, especially antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and growing insights into mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and susceptibility, as highlighted by Soo-Ryum (Stewart) Yang, MD, during his presentation at the 20th Annual New York Lung Cancers Symposium®.

In September 2025, Results from a multinational Phase 2 clinical trial support the potential of sunvozertinib as an effective treatment for patients with previously treated non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring specific EGFR mutations. EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, which account for approximately 12% of all EGFR-mutated NSCLC cases, are typically resistant to most tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). The findings suggest that sunvozertinib could offer a valuable treatment option for patients with advanced NSCLC who have received prior platinum-based chemotherapy.

In the US, SCLC accounted for about 37,000 cases in 2025.

About 80% of SCLC cases were in the population aged 65 or older, reflecting the advanced median age of diagnosis of 71 years.

In 2025, ~20% of SCLC cases were upstaged from limited to extensive stage in 7MM.

In 2025, males accounted for approximately 55% of total SCLC cases in the US.

Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Moderna Therapeutics/ Merck, BeyondSpring, Cullinan Oncology/ Taiho Pharma, Genentech/Roche, Betta Pharma/ Xcovery, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical, Genentech/ Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Blueprint Medicines/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and others Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), Risvutatug rezetecan (GSK5764227), Sacituzumab govitecan (TRODELVY), ABBV-706, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Telisotuzumab vedotin, Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), Serplulimab (HLX10), V940 (mRNA-4157) + Pembrolizumab, Plinabulin + Docetaxel, Zipalertinib, TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), ENSACOVE (ensartinib), BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI, ALUNBRIG, TAGRISSO (osimertinib), RYBREVANT (amivantamab), GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF (afatinib maleate), VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), OPDIVO (nivolumab), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), AUGTYRO (repotrectinib), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), LUMAKRAS/ LUMYKRAS (sotorasib), GAVRETO (pralsetinib)xz, and others

Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) is an aggressive type of lung cancer characterized by the rapid growth and spread of cancer cells, primarily associated with smoking. It accounts for approximately 10–15% of lung cancer cases and is often diagnosed at an advanced stage. SCLC is generally classified into limited-stage and extensive-stage disease. Treatment options include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy, depending on the disease stage and patient condition. Ongoing clinical research aims to improve survival outcomes and develop more effective targeted treatment approaches.

Get a Free sample for the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Small Cell Lung Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Small Cell Lung Cancer Incident Cases

Small Cell Lung Cancer Gender-specific Incident Cases

Small Cell Lung Cancer Age-specific incident cases Small Cell Lung Cancer line-wise treated cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology trends @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Small Cell Lung Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Small Cell Lung Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin): PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Risvutatug rezetecan (GSK5764227): GSK

Sacituzumab govitecan (TRODELVY): Gilead Sciences

ABBV-706: AbbVie

Telisotuzumab vedotin: AbbVie

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd): AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo

Serplulimab (HLX10): Shanghai Henlius Biotech

V940 (mRNA-4157) + Pembrolizumab: Moderna Therapeutics/ Merck

Plinabulin + Docetaxel: BeyondSpring

Zipalertinib: Cullinan Oncology/ Taiho Pharma

TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab): Genentech/Roche

ENSACOVE (ensartinib): Betta Pharma/ Xcovery

BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI: Pfizer

ALUNBRIG: Takeda Pharmaceuticals

TAGRISSO (osimertinib): AstraZeneca

RYBREVANT (amivantamab): Janssen

GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF (afatinib maleate): Boehringer Ingelheim

VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib): Pfizer

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck

OPDIVO (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical

TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab): Genentech/ Hoffmann-La Roche

IMFINZI (durvalumab): AstraZeneca

AUGTYRO (repotrectinib): Bristol-Myers Squibb

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan): AstraZeneca/ Daiichi Sankyo

LUMAKRAS/ LUMYKRAS (sotorasib): Amgen GAVRETO (pralsetinib): Blueprint Medicines/Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Small Cell Lung Cancer market share @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Landscape

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Disease Burden: The persistent incidence of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), particularly among individuals with a history of tobacco smoking, increases the demand for effective treatment options.

Advancements in Immunotherapy: Growing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors alongside chemotherapy is expanding treatment options and supporting market growth.

Increasing Clinical Research: Ongoing clinical trials investigating novel therapies, combination treatments, and targeted approaches are creating new market opportunities.

Improved Diagnostic Approaches: Advances in imaging, diagnostic techniques, and disease staging support timely diagnosis and more informed treatment decisions. Growing Investment in Oncology: Increased pharmaceutical and biotechnology investments in innovative SCLC therapies are strengthening the treatment pipeline and supporting future market expansion.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers



High Disease Aggressiveness: Rapid tumor growth, early metastasis, and frequent recurrence create significant challenges in achieving durable treatment responses.

Limited Targeted Treatment Options: The complexity of SCLC biology and the lack of widely established actionable molecular targets restrict the availability of precision therapies.

Treatment Resistance and Relapse: Many patients develop resistance to initial therapies or experience disease progression, limiting long-term treatment effectiveness.

High Treatment Costs: Immunotherapies, combination regimens, diagnostic procedures, and supportive care can increase the financial burden on patients and healthcare systems. Challenges in Clinical Development: The aggressive disease course, limited patient populations for specific studies, and difficulties in identifying effective biomarkers can complicate clinical trials and delay the development of new therapies.

Scope of the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: PharmaMar and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Moderna Therapeutics/ Merck, BeyondSpring, Cullinan Oncology/ Taiho Pharma, Genentech/Roche, Betta Pharma/ Xcovery, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ono Pharmaceutical, Genentech/ Hoffmann-La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen, Blueprint Medicines/Rigel Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: ZEPZELCA (lurbinectedin), Risvutatug rezetecan (GSK5764227), Sacituzumab govitecan (TRODELVY), ABBV-706, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Telisotuzumab vedotin, Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), Serplulimab (HLX10), V940 (mRNA-4157) + Pembrolizumab, Plinabulin + Docetaxel, Zipalertinib, TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), ENSACOVE (ensartinib), BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI, ALUNBRIG, TAGRISSO (osimertinib), RYBREVANT (amivantamab), GILOTRIF/GIOTRIF (afatinib maleate), VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), OPDIVO (nivolumab), TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab), IMFINZI (durvalumab), AUGTYRO (repotrectinib), ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan), LUMAKRAS/ LUMYKRAS (sotorasib), GAVRETO (pralsetinib)xz, and others

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Small Cell Lung Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Small Cell Lung Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Small Cell Lung Cancer

4. Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Small Cell Lung Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Small Cell Lung Cancer

9. Small Cell Lung Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Small Cell Lung Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Small Cell Lung Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Drivers

16. Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Barriers

17. Small Cell Lung Cancer Appendix

18. Small Cell Lung Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.