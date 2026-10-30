Arctic Chiropractic Continues Offering Manual Therapy For Pain Control In Wasilla, AK

MENAFN - GetNews)"A chiropractor provides manual therapy for back pain control at Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, in a treatment room overlooking the snow."Arctic Chiropractic in Wasilla, AK, led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, continues providing non-surgical manual therapy and physical rehabilitation for pain control. Tailored for active adults, trade workers, and injury recovery patients across the Mat-Su Valley, the clinic pairs hands-on chiropractic adjustments with targeted rehab. This drug-free approach targets neck, back, and joint pain to improve mobility and help residents safely return to demanding jobs and active Alaskan lifestyles.

WASILLA, AK - October 30, 2026 - Arctic Chiropractic continues to offer manual therapy for pain control in Wasilla, A to active adults, trade workers, and injury recovery patients throughout the Mat-Su Valley. Led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, the clinic combines hands-on chiropractic care with physical rehabilitation to help patients manage pain and work toward better mobility without surgery or medication.

Life in the Mat-Su Valley is physically demanding. Residents work in construction, the skilled trades, and other labor-intensive jobs, and many spend their free time hiking, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and clearing snow. Long Alaska winters, heavy lifting, and repetitive tasks can take a toll on the back, neck, shoulders, and joints, and an injury can disrupt both work and recreation.

As a result, many patients in Wasilla and surrounding areas are looking for conservative, non-surgical options for managing pain and staying active. Some want to avoid long-term reliance on pain medication. Others are recovering from an injury and want a care plan that supports their return to daily activities. Interest in hands-on, drug-free care has grown alongside these needs.

Manual therapy refers to skilled, hands-on techniques used to evaluate and treat the muscles, joints, and connective tissues of the body. Depending on each patient's needs, a plan at Arctic Chiropractic may include joint mobilization, soft-tissue techniques, and chiropractic adjustments, along with guided exercises and rehabilitation. Clinical guidelines for common musculoskeletal problems, such as low back pain, often encourage non-drug approaches as an early step in care, and manual therapy is commonly used as part of those conservative plans.

Care begins with a conversation and an evaluation. The clinic's team reviews the patient's history, work demands, activity level, and goals, then builds a plan around the areas causing the most trouble. Individual results vary, and outcomes depend on factors such as the nature of the condition, consistency with care, and overall health.

Potential benefits patients may experience include:



A non-surgical, drug-free approach to pain control

Support for improved joint movement and flexibility

Care plans tailored to physically demanding jobs and active lifestyles

Integrated chiropractic and rehabilitation services under one roof

Guidance on exercises and movement habits that may help reduce the risk of future flare-ups Local access to care for residents of Wasilla and the greater Mat-Su Valley

Arctic Chiropractic has long served Wasilla, and its integrated model sets the clinic's approach apart. Instead of treating pain in isolation, the team pairs manual therapy with rehabilitation so patients can work on the underlying movement patterns that may contribute to discomfort. That approach is especially relevant for trade workers and injury recovery patients, who often need care that fits around demanding schedules and supports a safe return to activity.

For residents, local access matters. Receiving care close to home means less time on the road and an easier path to the follow-up visits that many care plans require.

“Our patients are people who work hard and play hard, and when pain gets in the way, it affects everything,” said Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, of Arctic Chiropractic.“Manual therapy gives us a hands-on way to help people manage their pain and move better, without surgery or a bottle of pills. We're proud to keep supporting the Wasilla community with care that's practical and personalized.”

Dr. Folsom added that the clinic's philosophy centers on helping patients understand their conditions.“We don't just want to help someone feel better for a day. We want to help them understand what's going on, give them tools to stay active, and support them as they get back to the things they love. Whether that's getting back on the job site or out on the trail, that's what drives us.”

Adults in the Mat-Su Valley who are interested in Wasilla manual therap can schedule a consultation with the clinic. During the initial visit, the team reviews the patient's concerns and goals, explains the recommended approach, and determines whether the clinic's services are appropriate. Patients can find service information and contact options on the Arctic Chiropracti website, and are encouraged to reach out to the clinic with questions about availability and coverage.

About Us

Arctic Chiropractic is a chiropractic and rehabilitation practice located in Wasilla, Alaska. Led by Dr. Scott Folsom, DC, the practice specializes in manual therapy, chiropractic care, and physical rehabilitation for pain control and mobility. Arctic Chiropractic is committed to providing patients in Wasilla and the surrounding Mat-Su Valley with non-surgical, drug-free treatment options for back pain, neck pain, joint pain, and injury recovery.