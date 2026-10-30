Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Reach Nearly USD 2,560 Million By 2036, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.5% During 2026-2036 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies in the market include – Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Coherus BioSciences, Akeso Biopharma, Immutep, Merus N.V., NANOBIOTIX, Johnson & Johnson, PDS Biotechnology, BioNTech, and others.

(Albany, US), October 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report



In September 2026, Inhibrx Biosciences presented interim Phase II data demonstrating that INBRX-106 in combination with pembrolizumab nearly doubled objective response rates compared with standard therapy in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The hexavalent OX40 agonist demonstrated a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.6 months, highlighting its potential to enhance immune activation and deliver durable anti-tumor activity.

In September 2026, Inhibrx Biosciences hosted a live webcast to present primary endpoint results from the randomized Phase II HexAgon study evaluating INBRX-106 in patients with first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). The investigational hexavalent OX40 agonist, administered in combination with pembrolizumab, nearly doubled objective response rates and demonstrated prolonged progression-free survival compared with standard therapy, supporting the potential of its multivalent design to enhance anti-tumor immune responses.

In February 2026, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj (RYBREVANT FASPRO; subcutaneous amivantamab) as monotherapy for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV-unrelated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose disease has progressed during or following platinum-based chemotherapy and treatment with a PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market size was valued at approximately USD 850 million in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 2,560 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 10.5% during the 2026–2036 forecast period.

The United States captured the largest share of the head and neck cancer therapeutic market, with the US head and neck cancer market estimated at ~USD 2,082 million by 2036.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of HNSCC in the 7MM were approximately 153,500 in 2025.

Among EU4 and the UK, site-specific cases of HNSCC were found to be maximum in the oral cavity in 2025.

Germany accounted for about 2,700 Oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer (OPSCC) incident cases in 2025, while Japan accounted for about 3,900 HPV16+ OPSCC incident cases in 2025.

The rising incidence of HNSCC is strongly associated with Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection, with more than 90% of oropharyngeal cancer cases attributed to HPV in the US, and the HPV16 subtype responsible for around 90% of these cases.

KEYTRUDA and OPDIVO are the primary PD-1 inhibitors approved for treating recurrent or metastatic (R/M) HNSCC; however, only about 20% of patients respond to KEYTRUDA monotherapy, and currently no treatments are specifically approved for HPV16+ cancers.

HPV-positive HNSCC remains partly resistant to PD-1 blockade due to immune evasion and tumor microenvironment (TME) suppression, creating a clear opportunity within the PD-1 resistant head neck cancer market.

The leading HNSCC companies include Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Coherus BioSciences, Akeso Biopharma, Immutep, Merus N.V., NANOBIOTIX, Johnson & Johnson, PDS Biotechnology, BioNTech, and others. Promising HNSCC therapies include Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Petosemtamab, Versamune HPV (PDS0101), BNT113, Amivantamab (RYBREVANT), Eftilagimod alpha, SCG142, and others.

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Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Overview

HNSCC comprises a group of malignancies originating from the squamous cells lining the head and neck region, including the oral cavity, hypopharynx, nasopharynx, oropharynx, lip, nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and salivary glands. These structures play essential roles in respiration, swallowing, and conditioning inspired air by filtering and humidifying it. HNSCC represents a significant global health burden, with incidence and mortality rates varying considerably across geographic regions and demographic groups, and the disease is more prevalent in men, older adults, and individuals of lower socioeconomic status. Diagnosis is confirmed by biopsy of the primary tumor or neck mass, while suspicious cervical lymph nodes undergo fine-needle aspiration (FNA). Histopathology shows varying degrees of squamous differentiation, and diagnosis is typically made with hematoxylin and eosin staining, with immunohistochemistry for pancytokeratin, cytokeratin 5/6, and p63 used for poorly differentiated cases. HPV testing is mandatory for all oropharyngeal and unknown primary tumors, with p16INK4A immunohistochemistry (positive if >70% diffuse staining) serving as the standard surrogate marker for HPV status.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Incident Cases of Head and Neck Cancer

Total Incident Cases of HNSCC

Site-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

HPV-positive Status-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC

Stage-specific Incident Cases of HNSCC Total Treated Cases of HNSCC

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Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Key Findings



According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of HNSCC in the 7MM were approximately 153,500 in 2025.

Among EU4 and the UK, site-specific cases of HNSCC were found to be maximum in the oral cavity in 2025.

Germany accounted for about 2,700 Oropharyngeal squamous cell cancer (OPSCC) incident cases in 2025.

Japan accounted for about 3,900 HPV16+ OPSCC incident cases in 2025. The growing incidence of HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancers is reshaping the epidemiology and expanding the treatable patient population.

Approved Therapies for Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma



Nivolumab (OPDIVO): Bristol Myers Squibb – OPDIVO is a PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor designed to uniquely harness the body's immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response. In July 2014, it was the first PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor to receive regulatory approval anywhere in the world, and it is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including the US, the EU, Japan, and China. In the recurrent/metastatic setting, OPDIVO is approved in the second-line setting following platinum failure. Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA): Merck Sharp & Dohme – KEYTRUDA is a humanized anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes. In June 2019, the US FDA approved KEYTRUDA for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable recurrent HNSCC (including patients with HPV). It is established as a standard first-line therapy, used as monotherapy in PD-L1–positive tumors or in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy and fluorouracil regardless of PD-L1 status. In 2025, the highest revenue among all HNSCC therapies is estimated to be generated by KEYTRUDA in the United States.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis



Petosemtamab (MCLA-158): Merus N.V. – Petosemtamab is a BICLONICS low-fucose human full-length IgG1 antibody targeting EGFR and the Leucine-rich Repeat-containing G-protein-coupled Receptor 5 (LGR5). It is designed to exhibit three independent mechanisms of action, including inhibition of EGFR-dependent signaling, LGR5 binding leading to EGFR internalization and degradation in cancer cells, and enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis activity. The FDA has granted BTD for second-line recurrent/metastatic HNSCC. In August 2025, Merus announced that the Phase III LiGeR-HN2 trial was anticipated to complete enrolment by the end of 2025, and the company anticipates sharing a top-line interim readout of its Phase III trial in 2026.

Efti (eftilagimod alfa): Immutep/Merck – Efti is a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist that stimulates both innate and adaptive immunity for the treatment of cancer. As a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator, it binds to MHC Class II molecules on APCs, leading to activation and proliferation of CD8+ cytotoxic T cells, CD4+ helper T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, and monocytes. Efti has Fast Track designation in 1L HNSCC, and in August 2025, Immutep announced positive and constructive feedback from the US FDA regarding its future clinical development in combination with KEYTRUDA for first-line R/M HNSCC patients with PD-L1 expression below 1 (CPS <1).

Amivantamab (RYBREVANT): Johnson & Johnson – A Phase III bispecific antibody targeting EGFR and MET for recurrent/metastatic HNSCC (especially HPV-unrelated, PD-L1+ settings), available via IV and SC routes, with an anticipated US launch in 2028. In February 2026, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to subcutaneous amivantamab as monotherapy for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic, HPV-unrelated HNSCC following progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-L1 or PD-1 inhibitor. BNT113: BioNTech – A Phase III mRNA vaccine (intradermal and IV route) being developed for first-line HPV16+ HNSCC and HPV16+ HNSCC adjuvant and advanced settings.

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Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook

The head and neck squamous cell carcinoma market is consolidating around a core group of approved immunotherapies that are redefining treatment sequencing and patient selection strategies. In the R/M HNSCC segment, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) and nivolumab (OPDIVO) have become standard-of-care options, with adoption driven by PD-L1 biomarker testing and evolving guideline criteria. Cetuximab retains value in locally advanced disease in combination with radiation, as well as in select metastatic cases. Overall, the market is transitioning toward a precision-based model in which immunotherapy serves as the backbone of care, integrated earlier in treatment algorithms to improve survival outcomes. While PD-1 inhibitors have significantly changed the treatment landscape, resistance mechanisms such as tumor microenvironment factors and immune evasion still limit their effectiveness, especially in patients with low PD-L1 expression or those previously treated with chemotherapy. Therapeutic vaccines targeting HPV16 E6 and E7 oncoproteins are a major focus for emerging players such as ISA Pharmaceuticals, PDS Biotechnology, BioNTech, Nykode Therapeutics, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, with the most encouraging findings seen in combination with checkpoint inhibitors as first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic disease. The established efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors has also sparked growing interest in neoadjuvant use, which may reduce the risk of local recurrence and distant metastasis. The United States captured the largest head and neck cancer therapeutic market size, i.e., ~USD 2,082 million by 2036.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers



Rising incidence of HNSCC driven by tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and rising HPV infections

Growing incidence of HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancers expanding the treatable patient population

Therapeutic cancer vaccines emerging as a transformative pillar alongside checkpoint inhibitors

Growing interest in neoadjuvant immunotherapy Improved diagnostic rates and a competitive pipeline of emerging therapies

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Barriers



Modest response to PD-1 blockade, with only about 20% of patients responding to KEYTRUDA monotherapy

Resistance mechanisms such as immune evasion and TME suppression

Significant toxicities associated with the EXTREME regimen, with a modest survival benefit of about 10 months

HLA restriction and antigen-processing resistance limiting E6/E7-targeted vaccines and TCR therapies Lack of reliable prognostic biomarkers and no treatments specifically approved for HPV16+ cancers

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Landscape

HNSCC requires a multidisciplinary treatment approach tailored to disease stage and patient factors. In locally advanced disease, surgery and/or radiotherapy remain the primary modalities, often combined with platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin) in concurrent or adjuvant settings, while definitive chemoradiation is widely used in unresectable cases or for organ preservation. In the recurrent/metastatic setting, outcomes have significantly improved with immune checkpoint inhibitors, although response rates remain modest in unselected populations. For platinum-eligible patients with R/M disease, the recommended regimen is EXTREME (cetuximab, platinum, and 5-fluorouracil). HPV-positive HNSCC represents a biologically distinct subgroup with better prognosis and treatment responsiveness, and ongoing efforts focus on treatment de-escalation and personalized strategies. Selected patients with limited metastatic disease may benefit from local ablative approaches, including surgery or stereotactic radiotherapy, in addition to systemic therapy.

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Scope of the Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Companies- Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Coherus BioSciences, Akeso Biopharma, Immutep, Merus N.V., NANOBIOTIX, Johnson & Johnson, PDS Biotechnology, BioNTech, and others.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Therapies- Nivolumab (OPDIVO), Pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), Petosemtamab, Versamune HPV (PDS0101), BNT113, Amivantamab (RYBREVANT), Eftilagimod alpha, SCG142, and others.

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: HNSCC market drivers and market barriers

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC) Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Treatment Guidelines of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Patient Journey of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Marketed Therapies of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Emerging Drugs of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC): 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

SWOT Analysis of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

KOL Views of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Market Access and Reimbursement of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC)

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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