Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 2+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 30, 2026 - DelveInsight's“ Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 2+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Report



On October 29, 2026, University Medical Center Groningen initiated the TreatFIC prospective clinical study to evaluate treatment effectiveness, long-term safety, disease progression, and genotype–phenotype relationships in patients with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC).

DelveInsight's Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 2+ active players working to develop 3+ pipeline therapies for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis treatment.

The leading Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies include Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics, and others. Promising Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Therapies include VTX-803, Maralixibat, and others.

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The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Overview

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease, which typically leads to liver failure. The disease is inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern. In patients with PFIC, liver cells have a diminished ability to secrete bile due to mutations in proteins that control bile flow. The symptoms of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) include Pruritus (itching), yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes (jaundice), failure to gain weight (failure to thrive), portal hypertension, enlarged liver and spleen (hepatosplenomegaly), cirrhosis, and liver cancer. A diagnosis of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) is made based upon a liver function tests, imaging test and /or biopsy. A liver function tests, are blood tests used to check the state of the liver or biliary system. Ultrasound, CT scan or MRI may be done to check the liver or biliary system. Treatment for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) is medical therapy, surgery and liver transplant.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Emerging Drugs Profile

VTX-803: Vivet Therapeutics

VTX-801 is a novel investigational gene therapy. It uses a novel modified AAV vector to transport a truncated functional version of the gene into the liver cells carrying the defective gene to treat the underlying cause of the disease. VTX-803 is currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis type 3 (PFIC3). In June 2020, FDA and the European Commission (EC) had granted Orphan Drug Designation for VTX-803, for the treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis type 3 (PFIC3).

Maralixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Maralixibat is a novel, minimally absorbed, orally administered investigational drug. It inhibits the apical sodium dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT), resulting in more bile acids being excreted in the feces, thereby potentially reducing bile acid mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. The FDA has granted Maralixibat Breakthrough Therapy designation for treatment of pruritus associated with ALGS in patients one year of age and older and for PFIC2.

The Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Treatment.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis market

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Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics and others.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical Molecule Type

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy Product Type

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Scope of the Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Vivet Therapeutics and others.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Pipeline Therapies- VTX-803, Maralixibat and others.

Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Get the latest on Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Therapies and clinical trials @ Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)Maralixibat: Mirum PharmaceuticalsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Comparative AnalysisEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)Comparative AnalysisEarly Stage Products (Phase I)VTX-803: Vivet TherapeuticsProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Key CompaniesProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Key ProductsProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Unmet NeedsProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market Drivers and BarriersProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Future Perspectives and ConclusionProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Analyst ViewsProgressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Key CompaniesAppendix

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