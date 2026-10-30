MENAFN - GetNews)"Jiangsu Jilaida Nickel Based Alloy Co., Ltd. "JILAIDA supplies N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe in C276 alloy for chemical processing and other corrosive industrial applications. Manufactured in China through hot extrusion, the pipes feature outside diameters of 6–89 mm, wall thicknesses of 3–9 mm and lengths of 3,000–10,000 mm. JILAIDA offers customization, EN 10204 3.1 mill test certification, heat traceability and factory direct quotations.

WUXI, China, October 30, 2026 - JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe offering for purchasers seeking C276 alloy pipe with defined dimensions, hot extrusion manufacturing and material documentation. JILAIDA is a China-based manufacturer of N10276 extruded seamless pipe for industrial applications requiring C276 alloy. The company supplies its flagship C276 pipe directly from its manufacturing operation, with customization and inspection arrangements available according to project requirements.

For chemical processors, equipment manufacturers and engineering contractors, purchasing decisions extend beyond alloy identification. Dimensions, supplied condition, surface finish and inspection records determine whether a quotation addresses the intended application. JILAIDA brings these requirements together through its C276 product range, technical discussions and factory direct quotation process.

JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe Provides Clearly Defined Product Specifications

N10276 is the UNS designation associated with Alloy C276, also known as Hastelloy C276. The nickel-chromium-molybdenum alloy contains tungsten and is used in demanding corrosive environments. JILAIDA manufactures the material into seamless pipe through hot extrusion.

The company's C276 pipe offering covers outside diameters of 6–89 mm, wall thicknesses of 3–9 mm and lengths of 3,000–10,000 mm. Bright, pickled and polished surface conditions are available according to the agreed requirements.

The main supply specifications include:



Main product: N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe

Material designation: C276 / UNS N10276 / W.Nr. 2.4819

Manufacturing process: Hot extrusion

Outside diameter: 6–89 mm

Wall thickness: 3–9 mm

Length: 3,000–10,000 mm

Surface options: Bright, pickled or polished, as specified

Material documentation: EN 10204 3.1 mill test certificate Customization: Available for technical review

These specifications give buyers a starting point for supplier evaluation. The final quotation should identify the exact size, supplied condition and inspection scope required for the order. Custom dimensions can be discussed with JILAIDA, with production feasibility and any associated adjustments confirmed during technical review.

JILAIDA C276 Seamless Pipe Combines Hot Extrusion with Flexible Supply Forms

JILAIDA produces C276 pipe using its own hot extrusion capability. A heated alloy billet is pressed through tooling to form a seamless hollow without a longitudinal manufacturing weld. This manufacturing route is central to the company's nickel alloy pipe offering.

The company supplies finished tubes as well as semi-finished rough extruded hollows for downstream processing. These forms address different purchasing requirements. Finished pipe inquiries focus on the dimensions and condition needed for fabrication or installation, while hollow stock inquiries also need to account for subsequent drawing, rolling or machining.

JILAIDA's extruded alloy tube offering includes approximately 3,000–3,500 mm lengths intended for further processing. Buyers sourcing an Extruded Seamless Pipe should therefore identify the required product form alongside the grade and dimensions.

This distinction helps clarify the work included in a quotation. Surface treatment, dimensional reduction and further machining should be allocated between the supplier and purchaser before the supply scope is finalized.

JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe Supports Material Documentation and Inspection

JILAIDA is a China-based manufacturer of N10276 extruded seamless pipe for industrial applications requiring C276 alloy. Its C276 pipe offering includes EN 10204 3.1 mill test certification and heat traceability, with positive material identification and third-party inspection support available against specified requirements.

The company describes a dedicated inspection department and personnel who have completed quality control training. Its published nickel alloy supply information includes chemical analysis, mechanical test results, dimensional inspection and surface inspection records.

Additional examination can be discussed when preparing the inquiry. Positive material identification is a material verification method, while SGS, BV and TÜV are organizations through which third-party inspection or witnessing may be arranged. The required examination and witnessing scope should be identified separately.

For purchasers using the description UNS N10276 extruded pipe, documentation should connect the material designation with the delivered product and agreed acceptance requirements. Confirming the certificate scope and inspection arrangements before production helps establish a common basis for order acceptance.

JILAIDA C276 Seamless Pipe Serves Defined Industrial Applications

JILAIDA identifies chemical processing, chlor-alkali production, pharmaceutical equipment, oil and gas, and flue gas desulfurization among the application areas for its C276 pipe.

Its published product information includes reactor coils, acid recovery lines, chlorine handling equipment and piping associated with corrosive process fluids. These applications explain the company's focus on C276 material, seamless construction and supporting inspection records.

Application suitability still depends on the actual service conditions. Purchasers should provide the process medium, concentration, operating temperature and pressure when discussing material selection. An application description establishes a direction for engineering review; the final specification must address the particular installation.

This approach keeps JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe procurement focused on the buyer's defined service and supply requirements.

JILAIDA Nickel Alloy Seamless Pipe Offers Related Products for Specification Review

Alongside N10276, JILAIDA offers N06625 nickel based alloy extruded seamless pipe, HC-22 nickel based alloy extruded seamless pipe and N08031 Nickel Based Alloy Seamless Pipe.

The portfolio also includes Inconel 718 nickel based alloy pipe, GH4169 Seamless Pipe and NS3304 Seamless Pipe. Its stainless steel product range includes 316 extruded square pipe for applications requiring that material and cross-section.

These products extend the available choices for procurement discussions. Each grade and geometry should be evaluated against the project specification, with any proposed substitution subject to the purchaser's engineering approval.

JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe Answers Common Purchasing Questions

What dimensions are available for JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe?

The published C276 pipe range covers outside diameters of 6–89 mm, wall thicknesses of 3–9 mm and lengths of 3,000–10,000 mm. The inquiry should state the exact dimensions and required supplied condition.

Can JILAIDA manufacture custom dimensions?

Yes. JILAIDA supports customization and accepts discussions about project-specific sizes. Equipment or tooling adjustments may affect production arrangements and cost, so buyers should submit the required dimensions for review before ordering.

What material documentation and inspection support are available?

JILAIDA supplies EN 10204 3.1 mill test certification and heat traceability for its C276 pipe offering. Positive material identification and third-party inspection support can be discussed according to the project requirements. Buyers should identify additional tests or witnessing requirements when requesting a quotation.

JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe Supports Detailed Quotation Requests

JILAIDA invites buyers to submit a defined specification for factory direct quotation. Useful inquiry information includes the alloy designation, finished pipe or semi-finished hollow requirement, dimensions, quantity, surface condition and requested delivery terms.

Purchasers should also identify the required documentation, supplementary testing and inspection arrangements. Providing these details allows the technical and commercial review to address the same supply scope.

For buyers evaluating JILAIDA N10276 Extruded Seamless Pipe, the next step is to submit the required specifications and request confirmation of manufacturing feasibility, inspection coverage and the proposed delivery schedule.

About JILAIDA

JILAIDA is a China-based manufacturer of N10276 extruded seamless pipe for industrial applications requiring C276 alloy. The brand belongs to Jiangsu Jilaida Nickel Based Alloy Co., Ltd., established in 2022 and based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China.

The company supplies nickel based alloy seamless pipes, stainless steel seamless pipes, special-shaped seamless tubes and forged round products. Its foreign trade department was established in 2025 to support international business development. JILAIDA combines hot extrusion manufacturing, customization and technical support for customers sourcing industrial pipe products.