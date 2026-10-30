JHCO, Jordanian Campaign Distributes Thousands Of Meals In Gaza In Memory Of Karak Attack Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 30 (Petra)-- In a gesture reflecting the depth of Jordanian-Palestinian solidarity, the Jordanian Campaign, in partnership with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), has distributed thousands of meals across the Gaza Strip in memory of the victims of the Karak attack, honouring their memory.

In a statement issued Friday, the organization said the campaign covered areas across northern and southern Gaza, focusing on displacement camps and the most vulnerable communities, particularly families living in dangerous areas near the Yellow Line in northern Gaza, including Jabalia, Al-Faluja and Al-Safi area, where residents face extremely difficult humanitarian and living conditions.

The meals included rice and meat, as well as rice and chicken dishes, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to provide food assistance to Palestinian families and ease their suffering amid the prevailing humanitarian crisis.

In a scene reflecting the deep fraternal ties between the Jordanian and Palestinian peoples, several Gaza residents expressed their solidarity with Jordan and support for the Kingdom in light of recent events, voicing their appreciation for Jordan's positions and its continued support for the Palestinian people.

The initiative is part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts undertaken by the Jordanian Campaign in partnership with JHCO across the Gaza Strip, reaffirming the message that Jordan, under its leadership and with its people, will continue to stand alongside the people of Gaza, and that the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between the two peoples will remain steadfast under all circumstances.

//Petra// MF