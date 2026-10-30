Air China's New Route, Codeshare To Boost China-Iceland Connectivity

The partnership will link the two carriers' route networks, allowing passengers to reach more destinations on a single ticket with baggage checked through to their final stop.

Speaking about the partnership, Qu Guangji, President of Air China's parent China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited, said the cooperation would give passengers of both countries more convenient travel options and further enhance connectivity between their aviation networks.

Icelandair President and CEO Bogi Nils Bogason called the agreement an important step in strengthening the airline's route network and expanding its partner base.

Describing China as one of the world's most important aviation markets, he said the deal would offer the airline's customers better connections to many destinations there while giving Air China passengers easier access to Iceland.

The deal comes shortly after Air China launched its Beijing-Copenhagen-Reykjavik service, giving the partnership a ready route to build on.

The inaugural flight, CA807, departed Beijing on October 26 and landed in Copenhagen at 6:22 am. After a brief stop, it touched down at Keflavik International Airport in Iceland at 12:03 pm, where it received a traditional water cannon salute.

Passengers on board had access to in-flight internet service. The airline also ran a live text-and-photo stream during the flight, sharing the celebrations on the ground, including cake-cutting and gift giveaways.

The route will operate three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, using the Airbus A330-300.

Air China said the service is China's first and currently the only scheduled passenger route connecting East Asia and Southeast Asia directly with Iceland.