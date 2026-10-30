Gold Market Faces A Major Downturn In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in Pakistan have recorded a significant decline, with the price of one tola falling by Rs5,100 to Rs420,536.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs4,373, bringing its new price to Rs360,541.

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Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices dropped by $51 to $3,980 per ounce.