Gold Market Faces A Major Downturn In Pakistan
According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of gold has also decreased by Rs4,373, bringing its new price to Rs360,541.
Also Read: Pakistan Defeat Arch-Rivals India by 4 Wickets in Hong Kong Sixes
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold prices dropped by $51 to $3,980 per ounce.
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