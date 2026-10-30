Ukraine's SOF Ambush Enemy In Russia And Seize Documents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Telegram pos t.

“Operators of the 73rd Maritime Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an ambush on Russian territory, struck the enemy, destroyed a vehicle and seized important documents and communications equipment,” the statement said.

Having overcome enemy minefields, the soldiers of the 73rd Maritime Center entered the enemy's rear, where they conducted reconnaissance for several days and identified targets for fire strikes.

During the mission, the special forces operators spotted enemy personnel traveling in a vehicle. The operators reacted swiftly and launched a strike.

The Ukrainian defenders found drone equipment, radios, weapons, mobile phones, combat orders, movement routes and enemy personnel lists inside the vehicle.

Following the successful ambush, the operators of the 73rd Maritime Center continued their mission behind enemy lines.

National Guard troops strike Russian Molniya-13 mothership drone over Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 28 and overnight into October 29, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck a drone storage facility, a drone hub and a fuel depot near Navlya in Russia's Bryansk region.

Illustrative photo: Special Operations Forces