October 31 Declared Day Of Mourning In Izium As Death Toll From Russian Airstrike Rises To Five

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izium Town Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of search and rescue operations at the site of the enemy airstrike, five people have unfortunately been found dead. Another 14 civilians sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity. To honor the memory of those killed as a result of this enemy terrorist attack, the Town Military Administration has declared October 31 a Day of Mourning,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, Russian forces attacked Izium with aerial bombs. The strike hit a building, partially destroying the first through fifth floors.

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Four people were initially reported killed, with rescuers recovering their bodies. Fourteen people were injured, and two were rescued from under the rubble. According to the prosecutor's office, the Russians used a FAB-500 aerial bomb equipped with a unified guidance and glide module.

Photo: Izium Town Military Administration