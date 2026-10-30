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Celestica Inc.

Celestica Inc.


Date: 2026-10-30 11:34:19

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:16 AM EST - Celestica Inc.: Announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the Company's notice to launch a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Celestica Inc. shares T are trading down $27.83 at $36,858.00.

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Baystreet.ca

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