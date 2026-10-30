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Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited


Date: 2026-10-30 11:34:19

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Goliath Resources Limited: Has closed a non-brokered private placement financing with institutional support for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$9,800,000. Under the Offering, the Company issued 6,057,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$1.62 per FT Share. Goliath Resources Limited shares Resources Limited V.GOT are trading down $0.002 at $1.17.

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Baystreet.ca

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