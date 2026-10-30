TMX, Total, Gibson At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Black Diamond Group Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.92. Friday, Black Diamond announced the appointment of Michael Chan to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, October 29.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.74. No news stories available today.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.98. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Lotus Creek Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.75. No news stories available today.
Methanex Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $98.12. Thursday, Methanex came out with quarterly earnings of $3.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Total Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.91. Last week, Total filed a Notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that would begin on October 21, 2026 and expire on October 20, 2027.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.18.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $77.74. No news stories available today.
Gibson Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $33.98. Gibson announced last week it expects to release its 2026 third-quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, after the close of North American markets.
Lotus Creek Exploration Inc (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.75. No news stories available today.
Methanex Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $98.12. Thursday, Methanex came out with quarterly earnings of $3.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.
Total Energy Services Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.91. Last week, Total filed a Notice with the Toronto Stock Exchange to undertake a normal course issuer bid that would begin on October 21, 2026 and expire on October 20, 2027.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.18.
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