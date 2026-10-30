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Micro-Mobility Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 41.39 Billion As Lithium-Ion Adoption And Battery Swapping Drive 12.5% CAGR


Date: 2026-10-30 11:31:36

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Battery-swapping minimizes downtime, boosts fleet utilization and reduces infrastructure costs, while advanced lithium-ion batteries extend range and lower operating expenses.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Micro-Mobility Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Battery Type, Voltage, Application, Sales Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global micro-mobility battery market was valued at an estimated USD 16.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 41.39 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by the transition toward lithium-ion batteries, increasing adoption of battery-swapping models, advances in battery performance, and continued investment in sustainable urban transportation.

Battery swapping is becoming a prominent growth trend across shared micromobility fleets and urban mobility networks. Swappable battery systems allow operators to replace depleted batteries quickly, reducing vehicle downtime and improving fleet utilization. The approach is particularly valuable in densely populated cities, where continuous vehicle availability and operational efficiency are essential. By reducing dependence on extensive fixed charging infrastructure, battery-swapping models also provide a scalable and cost-effective option for fleet operators.

Improvements in battery technology are strengthening the performance of electric bicycles, electric kick scooters, and electric skateboards. Longer battery life and greater travel range can reduce charging frequency, lower operating costs, and enhance the user experience. Manufacturers are also prioritizing durable, weather-resistant vehicles capable of performing reliably under intensive use and across varied environmental conditions. These developments are increasing demand for advanced micro-mobility battery systems with improved safety, efficiency, and longevity.

Sustainability is another major priority shaping the micro-mobility battery market. Companies are investing in battery recycling, second-life applications, and responsible end-of-life management to reduce environmental impact and comply with regulatory requirements. Circular economy initiatives are encouraging manufacturers to develop batteries that are easier to recover, reuse, and recycle. Regulatory pressure, corporate sustainability commitments, and growing consumer awareness are expected to accelerate the adoption of environmentally responsible battery solutions.

Government support is also contributing to market expansion. Public authorities are promoting micromobility as part of broader climate, transportation, and sustainability strategies. Investments in dedicated lanes, designated parking zones, and operator incentive programs are helping cities establish favorable conditions for electric mobility. As urban micromobility adoption increases, demand for reliable and high-performance battery solutions is expected to rise accordingly.

Despite favorable growth prospects, the market faces several challenges. Advanced lithium-ion batteries and battery management systems involve high initial costs, which can affect adoption among price-sensitive operators and consumers. Battery safety concerns, including overheating and fire risks, are driving stricter standards and higher compliance expenses. Limited charging infrastructure in some regions, battery replacement requirements, and relatively short battery lifecycles may further increase operating costs.

Battery disposal, recycling capacity, and supply chain constraints for critical raw materials such as lithium and cobalt also present potential barriers. Manufacturers and fleet operators will need to balance performance, affordability, safety, and sustainability while building resilient supply chains and meeting evolving regulatory standards.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides revenue forecasts and industry trend analysis at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2021 to 2033. The micro-mobility battery market is segmented by battery type, voltage, application, sales channel, and region.

Battery Type Outlook

  • Li-Ion
  • Sealed Lead Acid
  • NiMH

Voltage Outlook

  • Below 24V
  • 36V
  • 48V
  • Greater than 48V

Application Outlook

  • Electric Bicycles
  • Electric Kick Scooters
  • Electric Skateboards

Sales Channel Outlook

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Regional Outlook

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: Germany, UK, and France
  • Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia
  • Latin America: Brazil
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): KSA, UAE, and South Africa

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, product development, and strategic decision-making. It examines market size, revenue forecasts, regional opportunities, segment performance, competitive dynamics, and emerging industry trends. It also highlights growth opportunities associated with battery-swapping networks, sustainable battery production, recycling technologies, vehicle durability, and next-generation lithium-ion solutions.

Organizations operating across the micromobility ecosystem can use the findings to evaluate new revenue opportunities, assess regional demand, monitor product innovation, and develop strategies aligned with changing consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. The analysis offers actionable insight for battery manufacturers, mobility vehicle producers, fleet operators, technology providers, investors, and other stakeholders seeking to participate in the expanding global micro-mobility battery market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 120
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.53 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $41.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country-Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Micro-mobility Battery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Micro-mobility Battery Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Li-Ion
4.3.1. Li-Ion Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Sealed Lead Acid
4.4.1. Sealed Lead Acid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. NiMH
4.5.1. NiMH Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Voltage Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Below 24V
5.3.1. Below 24V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. 36V
5.4.1. 36V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. 48V
5.5.1. 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Greater than 48V
5.6.1. Greater than 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Electric Bicycles
6.3.1. Electric Bicycles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Electric Kick Scooters
6.4.1. Electric Kick Scooters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Electric Skateboards
6.5.1. Electric Skateboards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. OEM
7.3.1. OEM Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Aftermarket
7.4.1. Aftermarket Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Micro-mobility Battery Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.4. France
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. Japan
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.6. Australia
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.6.1. Middle East and Africa Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UAE
8.6.3. KSA
8.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. LG Energy Solution
9.4.2. Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.
9.4.3. SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
9.4.4. SEGWAY INC.
9.4.5. EMBS
9.4.6. CM Batteries
9.4.7. AQUEOUSS
9.4.8. Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited
9.4.9. DNK Power
9.4.10. ELB Energy Group
List of Tables [98]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured

  • LG Energy Solution
  • Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.
  • SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
  • SEGWAY INC.
  • EMBS
  • CM Batteries
  • AQUEOUSS
  • Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited
  • DNK Power
  • ELB Energy Group

For more information about this report visit

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