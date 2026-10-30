Micro-Mobility Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach USD 41.39 Billion As Lithium-Ion Adoption And Battery Swapping Drive 12.5% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$16.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$41.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country-Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Micro-mobility Battery Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Micro-mobility Battery Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Battery Type Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Li-Ion
4.3.1. Li-Ion Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Sealed Lead Acid
4.4.1. Sealed Lead Acid Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. NiMH
4.5.1. NiMH Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Voltage Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Below 24V
5.3.1. Below 24V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. 36V
5.4.1. 36V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. 48V
5.5.1. 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Greater than 48V
5.6.1. Greater than 48V Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Electric Bicycles
6.3.1. Electric Bicycles Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Electric Kick Scooters
6.4.1. Electric Kick Scooters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Electric Skateboards
6.5.1. Electric Skateboards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Sales Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. OEM
7.3.1. OEM Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Aftermarket
7.4.1. Aftermarket Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Micro-mobility Battery Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Micro-mobility Battery Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.4. France
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. Japan
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.6. Australia
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.6.1. Middle East and Africa Micro-mobility Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UAE
8.6.3. KSA
8.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. LG Energy Solution
9.4.2. Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.
9.4.3. SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
9.4.4. SEGWAY INC.
9.4.5. EMBS
9.4.6. CM Batteries
9.4.7. AQUEOUSS
9.4.8. Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited
9.4.9. DNK Power
9.4.10. ELB Energy Group
List of Tables [98]
List of Figures [58]
Companies Featured
- LG Energy Solution Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. SEGWAY INC. EMBS CM Batteries AQUEOUSS Maxvolt Energy Industries Limited DNK Power ELB Energy Group
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