Texas Amphitheater Welcomes The Holiday Season With Almost There: A Christmas Musical

Almost There: A Christmas Musical created by Michael W. Smith at Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose

Almost There: A Christmas Musical created by Michael W. Smith at Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose December 2026

Almost There: A Christmas Musical created by Michael W. Smith at Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose 2026

Live musical production, with arrangements by Michael W. Smith, brings the Christmas story to Glen Rose for three weekends, December 4-19, 2026

- Arleen Macias, Co-Owner of Texas AmphitheaterGLEN ROSE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The spirit of Christmas will take center stage this December as Texas Amphitheater presents Almost There: A Christmas Musical, featuring musical arrangements by acclaimed Christian recording artist Michael W. Smith, alongside Wes King, Bradley Knight, and Luke Gambill.This moving celebration of faith, hope, and the extraordinary journey that led to the birth of Jesus Christ will be presented during the first three weekends of December, beginning Friday, December 4, and continuing through Saturday, December 19, 2026.Set against the natural beauty of the Paluxy River Valley, this seasonal production invites audiences to rediscover the wonder of Christmas through the eyes of Mary as she embarks on her remarkable journey toward Bethlehem.For Texas Amphitheater owners Arturo and Arleen Macias, the holiday production represents an opportunity to welcome families and visitors to the venue while expanding its role as an entertainment destination in North Texas.“We are incredibly excited to welcome families to Texas Amphitheater this Christmas season,” said Arleen Macias, Co-Owner of Texas Amphitheater.“Our vision is to create a place where people come together to experience outstanding live entertainment and make lasting memories. Almost There is a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays while introducing audiences to the exciting possibilities ahead for our amphitheater.”A Timeless Christmas Story Brought to Life Through MusicAlmost There: A Christmas Musical shares the Nativity story through an inspiring musical presentation centered on Mary's journey to Bethlehem.Through inspirational music and the enduring message of Christmas, the musical invites audiences to reflect on the meaning of the season and experience the familiar story from a moving perspective.“There's something particularly meaningful about bringing the Christmas story to life through music,” said Patty Weaver, Executive Director and Producer of Almost There: A Christmas Musical.“We want audiences to experience the emotion, anticipation, and hope of Mary's journey in a way that feels personal and memorable. Our hope is that families leave not only entertained but inspired by the message of Christmas.”A Distinctive Setting for Holiday EntertainmentLocated at 5000 Texas Drive in the City of Glen Rose, Texas Amphitheater offers a distinctive outdoor theatrical experience surrounded by the natural beauty of Somervell County. With seating for approximately 3,280 guests, an expansive multi-level performance stage and open-air seating, the venue provides a memorable setting families, friends, church groups, and holiday visitors to gather for an evening of live entertainment.The December engagement also reflects the amphitheater's commitment to expanding its calendar of concerts, theatrical productions, and community entertainment throughout the year.Whether continuing a treasured family tradition or beginning a new one, Almost There: A Christmas Musical offers audiences an opportunity to celebrate the enduring message of Christmas together.Performance Dates & TicketsAlmost There: A Christmas Musical will be presented during the first three weekends of December, December 4-19, 2026, at Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose.Tickets begin at $35 for adults, with children's tickets available for $20 for ages 11 and younger. For specific performance dates, times, and ticket purchases, visit:About Texas AmphitheaterLocated in Glen Rose, Texas, Texas Amphitheater is an outdoor entertainment venue offering a scenic setting for theatrical productions, concerts, cultural programming, and community events. Under the ownership of Arturo and Arleen Macias, the amphitheater is working to expand its entertainment offerings and create memorable experiences for audiences throughout North Texas and beyond.For additional information, visit

Cece Henley

The League Lady

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Texas Amphitheater in Glen Rose

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Texas Amphitheater Welcomes The Holiday Season With Almost There: A Christmas Musical News Provided By The League Lady October 30, 2026, 15:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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