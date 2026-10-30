Ghana: University Of Mines And Technology (Umat) Presents Damang Gold Mine Rental Valuation Report To Lands Minister

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, has presented a comprehensive rental valuation report on the fixed assets of Damang Gold Mine Limited (DGML) to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

The report, presented on Thursday, October 29, 2026, through the Minerals Commission, follows an assessment commissioned by the Mincom to determine the annual rent payable under a proposed 20-year operating lease, as well as establish the liabilities of the Mine following the reversion of its mining lease to the Government of Ghana and its subsequent transition to DGML.

The valuation involved an extensive assessment of the Mine's movable and immovable assets, including their condition, to provide a basis for determining the appropriate rental charges and associated liabilities.

The report was formally handed over by the Vice-Chancellor of UMaT, Prof. Bernard Kumi Boateng, to the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Mr. Isaac Tandor, in the presence of the Lands Minister, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Republic of Ghana.