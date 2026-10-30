Crackdown On Terror Modules, Narco-Terrorists Must Continue: J&K L-G (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, on Friday, directed security agencies to continue a sustained crackdown against terror modules, narco-terrorists and their support networks.

Chairing the security review meeting at the Lok Bhavan, the L-G directed the administration to maintain communal harmony at all costs.

The L-G assessed the overall security situation during today's meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs and senior officials.

The L-G called for stronger counter-infiltration measures, better coordination among security forces and district administrations, and strict action against elements involved in radicalisation and activities detrimental to national security.

The meeting focused on operational preparedness, security strategies, and future action plans to ensure a peaceful environment in Kashmir Division.

The L-G directed the officials to take sustained and aggressive action against terror modules. He emphasised tightening counter-infiltration grids and fostering seamless synergy between the District Administration, Jammu Kashmir Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in executing counter-terror operations.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to closely monitor anti-national elements within the administration and prioritise efforts to combat radicalisation.

He advised monthly review meetings regarding the attachment of properties belonging to narco-terrorists and the terror-supporting ecosystem.

He said the action against narco-terrorists must continue unabated, besides relentless crackdowns on drug smugglers and peddlers, to realise the vision of Drug-free Jammu Kashmir.

Emphasising the swift resolution of public grievances, the Lieutenant Governor stated that fostering a strong connection between citizens, police, and the administration is of paramount importance.

He said under no circumstances should communal harmony and the law & order situation be allowed to deteriorate. The administration should institutionalise best practices and implement District Convergence Plans to ensure sustainable peace and development.

He called for setting up district-level social media cells to swiftly counter misinformation.

In view of the winter season, the L-G directed the administration to ensure adequate stock and availability of essential commodities and robust snow-clearance mechanisms. The