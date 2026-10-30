YS Jagan Highlights Skyrocketing Prices Under Naidu Administration

YS Jagan Raises Alarm Over Soaring Inflation in Andhra Pradesh

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday highlighted the steep rise in prices of essential commodities under the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Sharing a comparative price chart on X, YS Jagan compared 2024 and 2026 prices, showing rice rising from Rs. 56 to Rs. 95 per kg, palm oil from Rs. 85 to Rs. 165, sunflower oil from Rs. 110 to Rs. 189, onions from Rs. 15 to Rs. 80, red gram from Rs. 110 to Rs. 180, sugar from Rs. 30 to Rs. 65, milk from Rs. 44 to Rs. 80 and eggs from Rs. 4.50 to Rs. 8. వామ్మో! @ncbn గారి పాలనలో ధరలు చూస్తే షాక్ కొడుతున్నాయి. #BaadudeBaaduduByCBN - YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 30, 2026

Impact on Essential Goods and Household Burden

According to the party's state office, it also showed increases in LPG, tomatoes, petrol and diesel. YS Jagan questioned the growing burden on households as prices of everyday essentials continued to rise. (ANI)

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