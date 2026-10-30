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Baku Hosts Closing Ceremony Of Inaugural FIFA U-15 World Championship


Date: 2026-10-30 11:17:01

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. The closing ceremony of the Under-15 World Championship and Festival was held in Baku.

The event, held at Baku Crystal Hall, began with an artistic program. Dancers in traditional costumes performed a variety of routines. There were also group dance numbers and stage performances featuring numerous performers.

Held for the first time, the tournament brought together young soccer talents from 189 FIFA member associations in Baku.

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Trend News Agency

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