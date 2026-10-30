Australia Wind Energy - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Capacity To Reach 52 GW As Ppas And Offshore Projects Drive 17.47% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long-term PPAs, wind-storage pairing and onshore repowering reduce financing risk, hedge power-price volatility and deliver cost-effective capacity despite grid bottlenecks.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Wind Energy - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia wind energy market is forecast to expand rapidly as coal-fired generation retires, corporate demand for renewable electricity increases, and governments accelerate investment in clean energy infrastructure. The country's installed wind energy capacity is projected to rise from 18.80 GW in 2025 and 23.25 GW in 2026 to 52 GW by 2031. This represents a compound annual growth rate of 17.47% between 2026 and 2031.

Utility Decarbonisation Supports Wind Energy Investment

Scheduled coal plant closures are reducing electricity reserve margins and encouraging utilities to procure an estimated 1-2 GW of new wind capacity annually. AGL Energy's commitment to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2036 demonstrates how decarbonisation policy is increasingly influencing long-term capacity planning and procurement.

The Australian Energy Market Operator's Integrated System Plan indicates that 9 GW of firm capacity could retire by 2033. Wind projects paired with energy storage are emerging as a practical replacement option, helping maintain reliability while reducing power-sector emissions. Large-scale generation certificate shortfall penalties, which reached USD 69.5 in 2024, are also increasing the focus on long-tenor power purchase agreements. These conditions are positioning the Australia wind energy market for annual additions that could significantly exceed historical Renewable Energy Target installation levels.

Corporate Renewable Power Purchase Agreements Accelerate

Mining companies, telecommunications providers, and cloud computing operators are seeking renewable electricity matched more closely to hourly consumption. This trend is shifting demand from intermittent certificate purchases toward firmed wind-solar-storage agreements.

Agreements involving BHP and the 157 MW Kaban project, as well as NBN Co and the Macarthur wind farm, illustrate growing corporate interest in renewable power contracts that can reduce exposure to wholesale electricity price volatility. Wind generation is particularly valuable within 24/7 renewable energy portfolios because output can remain strong during morning and evening periods. Hourly energy certificates also support improved emissions reporting and auditability under Science Based Targets. Collectively, these arrangements provide bankable offtake structures and help reduce project-finance risk.

Transmission Constraints Remain a Key Market Challenge

Grid congestion and connection delays continue to restrict near-term wind energy development. Connection queues exceed 15 GW across the Central-West Orana and Western Victoria Renewable Energy Zones, while average waiting periods have reached approximately 18 months. Developers can incur monthly costs of USD 1.42-2.13 million when turbines must be stored before grid energisation, placing pressure on project returns.

AEMO's 2024 plan allocated AUD 8.5 billion for new transmission infrastructure, but regulatory approvals through the Australian Energy Regulator can take 24-36 months. These delays have the greatest impact on independently financed developments without state underwriting. Supply-chain inflation affecting steel and crane costs may create additional pressure. However, the pipeline of grid-connected hydrogen projects and opportunities to repower older onshore wind farms could support further market growth.

Onshore Wind Retains Market Leadership

Onshore wind capacity totaled 18.80 GW in 2025 and is expected to record approximately 17.5% annual growth through 2031. Central-West Orana in New South Wales and the Western Victoria Renewable Energy Zone remain major locations for greenfield development. Repowering projects in South Australia are also adding capacity without requiring entirely new grid studies. Established logistics networks, proven development corridors, and comparatively faster approvals continue to make onshore wind the foundation of Australia's wind energy expansion.

Offshore Wind Creates a New Growth Opportunity

Australia approved its first offshore wind exploration permits in 2024, advancing a new phase of market development. The 2.2 GW Star of the South project is targeting commissioning in 2028, while average Bass Strait wind speeds of approximately 10 m/s support attractive generation potential. A dedicated USD 355 million government port-upgrade fund is expected to assist supply-chain development and offshore construction readiness.

If permitting and infrastructure programs remain on schedule, offshore wind could account for 10-15% of incremental capacity by 2030. The addition of offshore generation would diversify Australia's renewable energy portfolio, strengthen grid planning options, and reinforce the long-term growth outlook for the Australia wind energy market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Utility decarbonisation mandates

4.2.2 Corporate 24/7 renewable-PPAs surge

4.2.3 Grid-connected hydrogen project pipeline

4.2.4 Repowering of 1990s onshore fleet

4.2.5 Large-scale Renewable Energy Target (LRET)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Transmission bottlenecks in REZs

4.3.2 Local supply-chain inflation (steel, cranes)

4.3.3 Under-radar: First Nations land-access litigation risk

4.3.4 Slow offshore planning approvals (NOPSEMA)

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTLE Analysis

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Location

5.1.1 Onshore

5.1.2 Offshore

5.2 By Turbine Capacity

5.2.1 Up to 3 MW

5.2.2 3 to 6 MW

5.2.3 Above 6 MW

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Utility-scale

5.3.2 Commercial and Industrial

5.3.3 Community Projects

5.4 By Component (Qualitative Analysis)

5.4.1 Nacelle/Turbine

5.4.2 Blade

5.4.3 Tower

5.4.4 Generator and Gearbox

5.4.5 Balance-of-System

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves (M&A, Partnerships, PPAs)

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Market Rank/Share for key companies)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Tilt Renewables

6.4.2 WestWind Energy Australia

6.4.3 Neoen SA

6.4.4 Acciona Energia

6.4.5 Suzlon Energy Ltd

6.4.6 Vestas Wind Systems A/S

6.4.7 Goldwind Australia

6.4.8 Infigen Energy (Iberdrola Australia)

6.4.9 Epuron Pty Ltd

6.4.10 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

6.4.11 GE Vernova (GE Renewable Energy)

6.4.12 Nordex SE

6.4.13 Envision Energy

6.4.14 CWP Renewables

6.4.15 Korean Zinc / Ark Energy

6.4.16 Mainstream Renewable Power

6.4.17 Orsted A/S

6.4.18 Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

6.4.19 Iberdrola SA

6.4.20 BP Lightsource

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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