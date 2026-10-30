Oncology Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Global Market Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Precision Oncology And AI Drive 7.36% CAGR To USD 35.13 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CROs can boost ROI through integrated discovery-to-IND services, adaptive trials, AI-led patient matching, biomarker expertise and expansion into underused global sites.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Contract Research Organization (CRO) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oncology contract research organization market is projected to grow from USD 23.08 billion in 2025 and USD 24.62 billion in 2026 to USD 35.13 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.36% between 2026 and 2031, supported by expanding precision-oncology pipelines, increasingly complex clinical trial designs, and rising demand for integrated research services.

Precision-Oncology Pipelines Strengthen CRO Demand

Development activity involving antibody-drug conjugates, CAR-T therapies, bispecific T-cell engagers, and other molecularly targeted assets is increasing outsourcing demand across the oncology research ecosystem. These programs frequently require biomarker-based patient cohorts, specialized laboratory infrastructure, companion diagnostics, and advanced translational research capabilities.

The FDA cleared 16 precision-oncology medicines in 2024, while more than 1,200 targeted agents were in the global pipeline by early 2025. This expanding pipeline is encouraging pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to engage oncology CROs that can verify biomarkers during pre-clinical development, manage adaptive dose-finding studies, and coordinate with diagnostics developers.

North America and Europe continue to lead precision-oncology activity due to established regulatory pathways and mature clinical research infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is scaling rapidly as regional laboratories expand genomic sequencing, biomarker testing, and clinical trial support capabilities. Continued research into new targets, combination regimens, and resistance mechanisms is expected to sustain long-term oncology CRO market growth.

Adaptive Oncology Trials Create New Outsourcing Opportunities

Basket, umbrella, and seamless Phase I/II protocols allow sponsors to adjust dose levels and cohort composition as evidence emerges. Regulatory guidance issued by the FDA in 2024 and recommendations introduced by the EMA in 2025 have provided greater clarity for sponsors using master protocols and adaptive oncology trial designs.

Executing these studies requires sophisticated biostatistics, continuous data review, flexible budgeting, and rapid operational decision-making. As a result, sponsors increasingly outsource work to CROs with established adaptive trial platforms and oncology-specific expertise. Adoption is particularly strong in the United States, Europe, and Japan, where regulatory acceptance aligns with robust early-stage oncology pipelines.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from decentralized and hybrid oncology trials, AI-enabled patient matching, and data-driven site selection. These technologies can improve recruitment efficiency and broaden access to eligible patients. However, concerns surrounding cross-border data security and compliance remain important considerations for global studies.

Investigator Shortages May Affect Trial Timelines

High oncology trial density in the United States and Western Europe is placing pressure on experienced investigator networks. An ACRP survey found that 62% of U.S. oncology sites faced capacity constraints in 2024. Average contract-signature cycles increased from 45 days in 2022 to 68 days in 2024, contributing to slower study activation.

Capacity constraints are especially pronounced in specialized areas such as pediatric solid tumors. Sponsors and CROs are responding by expanding site networks into Eastern Europe and Latin America. Although these regions can provide enrollment support, some locations require further investment in laboratory infrastructure for complex biomarker assays. Investigator training and site development will therefore remain critical to maintaining enrollment performance.

Phase I Studies Expected to Record Strong Growth

Phase III programs accounted for 39.5% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting the continued importance of large, randomized immunotherapy and antibody-drug conjugate studies. Phase I services are forecast to grow at a 7.89% CAGR through 2031, driven by demand for molecularly defined dose-escalation cohorts and seamless Phase I/II development programs.

Pre-clinical outsourcing is also supporting early-phase growth. Sponsors are adopting integrated discovery-to-IND services that combine target validation, translational research, animal efficacy studies, and GLP toxicology. These offerings can streamline development and shorten IND submission timelines. Capacity investments by major service providers are expected to improve access to vivarium and toxicology resources from 2026.

Clinical services generated 30% of market revenue in 2025, led by site management, patient recruitment, data monitoring, and global trial coordination. Discovery and pre-clinical services are each projected to expand at a 7.5% CAGR through 2031 as sponsors prioritize single-vendor support across multiple development stages.

Central laboratory and biomarker services are also gaining importance as regulators require prospective biomarker-development plans for targeted therapies. Providers are expanding genomic sequencing, flow-cytometry, and high-volume sample-processing capabilities. Real-world evidence services are growing alongside these activities as sponsors use claims data and EHR aggregation to support regulatory, reimbursement, and payer submissions.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Expands Fastest

North America represented 47.78% of market revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established investigator networks, proximity to the FDA, and reimbursement structures that support domestic pivotal trials. The United States recorded more than 1,800 oncology trial starts in 2024, accounting for approximately 40% of global activity. Canada and Mexico contribute additional capacity through cost-efficient sites and ICH-aligned regulations.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an 8% CAGR through 2031. China approved 23 oncology agents in 2024, while India reduced its median clinical-trial review time to nine months. Japan and South Korea support high-quality data generation and coordinated international submissions, while Australia continues to attract first-in-human research through fast-track early-phase programs and R&D tax incentives.

Europe maintained a significant market position in 2025, supported by Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The EU Clinical Trials Regulation simplified multi-country approvals, while the EMA PRIME scheme granted priority status to 14 oncology projects in 2024. The Gulf Cooperation Council, South Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are also emerging as potential research destinations, offering additional patient access and enrollment capacity as mature oncology trial markets become increasingly congested.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Precision-Oncology Pipelines Boosting Outsourcing Demand

4.2.2 Rising Use of Complex Adaptive Trial Designs

4.2.3 Scale-Out of Decentralized / Hybrid Oncology Trials

4.2.4 AI-Enabled Patient-Matching & Site-Selection Efficiencies

4.2.5 Near-Shoring of Toxicology Capacity After Biosecurity Rules

4.2.6 Convergence Of CRO-CDMO One-Stop Oncology Offerings

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of Oncology-Savvy Investigators in Mature Regions

4.3.2 Sponsor Concerns Over Cross-Border Data Security

4.3.3 Escalating Vivarium-Compliance & Animal-Welfare Costs

4.3.4 Heightened FDORA Inspection Frequency for Oncology Trials

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Clinical Phase

5.1.1 Pre-clinical

5.1.2 Phase I

5.1.3 Phase II

5.1.4 Phase III

5.1.5 Phase IV

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Discovery & Translational Research Services

5.2.2 Pre-clinical Services

5.2.3 Clinical Services

5.2.4 Central Laboratory & Biomarker Services

5.2.5 Real-World Evidence & Late-Phase

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Indication

5.3.1 Solid Tumors

5.3.2 Hematologic Malignancies

5.3.3 Rare & Pediatric Cancers

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Pharmaceuticals and Biopharmaceutical companies

5.4.2 Academic & Research Institutes

5.4.3 Others

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Australia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East and Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Altasciences

6.3.2 BioAgilytix Labs

6.3.3 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.4 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.5 Frontage Laboratories

6.3.6 Genscript Biotech

6.3.7 ICON plc

6.3.8 IQVIA

6.3.9 Jubilant Biosys

6.3.10 KBI Biopharma

6.3.11 Labcorp Drug Development

6.3.12 Lonza Bioscience Solutions

6.3.13 Medpace Holdings

6.3.14 Parexel International

6.3.15 PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

6.3.16 Rentschler Biopharma

6.3.17 Samsung Biologics CRO Services

6.3.18 SGS SA

6.3.19 Syneos Health

6.3.20 WuXi AppTec

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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