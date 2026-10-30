Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Diagnostics And Precision Livestock Solutions Drive 11.0% CAGR To $156.0 Billion


Date: 2026-10-30 11:16:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enabled diagnostics, remote monitoring and precision livestock tools improve disease surveillance, streamline care and unlock scalable, data-driven growth.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal health market was valued at an estimated USD 68.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by rising animal healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), evolving regulations, the prevalence of animal diseases, concerns about zoonoses, greater uptake of pet insurance, pet humanization, and strategic initiatives from leading industry participants.

AI integration is emerging as a primary catalyst for structural change across veterinary clinical practice, animal diagnostics, livestock monitoring, and herd management. Veterinary providers are introducing AI-enabled imaging solutions to help identify abnormalities during radiology and surgical procedures. Research institutions, including the German Cancer Research Center, are also developing systems trained on animal data to improve imaging precision and surgical outcomes.

In companion animal care, companies such as Zoetis are advancing diagnostic platforms that use algorithm-based analysis to produce faster and more accurate results. These technologies can shorten diagnostic turnaround times, strengthen case management, and increase demand for technology-enabled veterinary services. As veterinary data becomes more accessible, AI is expected to support earlier disease detection, clinical decision-making, and more efficient care delivery.

Investment in education, infrastructure, and international research is strengthening the AI ecosystem within the animal health industry. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is incorporating AI-driven predictive analytics into veterinary education and clinical training. Forums hosted by institutions such as Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University are encouraging collaboration among veterinarians, policymakers, researchers, and technology developers.

Cross-border programs are also widening access to AI expertise. The India-Germany partnership reported in February 2026 is expanding research networks focused on AI-enabled veterinary solutions. In livestock production, platforms such as FlockVision from GD Animal Health are applying behavior-detection algorithms to improve flock management and disease surveillance. Together, these developments are creating a data-driven foundation for scalable technology adoption across production and companion animal care.

Future opportunities are expected to emerge in veterinary diagnostics, remote monitoring, wearable devices, herd-level disease forecasting, automated treatment planning, and precision livestock management. Wider acceptance of cloud-based platforms may further enable veterinary practices and livestock operators to integrate predictive models into routine workflows. This transition positions AI as a central growth driver for animal welfare, veterinary service efficiency, food security, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, and region.

  • Animal: Production animals, including poultry, swine, cattle, sheep & goats, and fish; and companion animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and others.
  • Product: Biologics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medicinal feed additives, diagnostics, equipment & disposables, veterinary telehealth, veterinary software, and livestock monitoring.
  • Pharmaceutical categories: Parasiticides, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory products, analgesics, and other therapies.
  • Diagnostic categories: Consumables, reagents and kits, instruments and devices.
  • Equipment categories: Critical care consumables, anesthesia equipment, fluid management equipment, temperature management equipment, rescue & resuscitation equipment, research equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and other products.
  • Distribution channel: Retail, E-Commerce, and hospital/ clinic pharmacy.
  • End use: Veterinary reference laboratories, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Coverage

The report evaluates the animal health market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other strategically important markets.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Detailed market analysis across major products, animal categories, end uses, distribution channels, countries, and regions.
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market assessment and investment planning.
  • Competitive intelligence covering the presence and strategies of key animal health companies.
  • Analysis of AI adoption, veterinary technology innovation, regulatory developments, and emerging market opportunities.
  • Actionable insights to support product development, geographic expansion, partnership planning, and new revenue opportunities.
  • Market share analysis and product innovation tracking to inform long-term business decisions.

By combining market forecasts with segment-level, regional, and competitive analysis, the report supports informed decision-making for animal health companies, veterinary service providers, diagnostic developers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $68.7 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $156 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information/Data Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis
1.7.4. Global Market: CAGR Calculation
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Animal Health Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.1.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.1.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2. Animal Health Market Analysis Tools
3.2.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.2.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT
3.3. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2025
3.4. Pricing Analysis
3.5. Pet Owner Demographics in Key Countries
Chapter 4. Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Animal Health Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Biologics
4.3.1. Biologics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Vaccines
4.3.3. Other Biologics
4.4. Pharmaceuticals
4.4.1. Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Parasiticides
4.4.3. Anti-infectives
4.4.4. Anti-inflammatory
4.4.5. Analgesics
4.4.6. Others
4.5. Diagnostics
4.5.1. Diagnostics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Consumables, reagents and kits
4.5.3. Instruments and devices
4.6. Equipment & Disposables
4.6.1. Equipment & Disposables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Critical Care Consumables
4.6.3. Anesthesia Equipment
4.6.4. Fluid Management Equipment
4.6.5. Temperature Management Equipment
4.6.6. Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment
4.6.7. Research Equipment
4.6.8. Patient Monitoring Equipment
4.7. Medicinal Feed Additives
4.7.1. Medicinal Feed Additives Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Other Products
4.8.1. Other Products Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8.2. Veterinary Telehealth
4.8.3. Veterinary Software
4.8.4. Livestock Monitoring
Chapter 5. Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Retail
5.3.1. Retail Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. E-Commerce
5.4.1. E-Commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy
5.5.1. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Animal Health Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Animal Health Market: Animal Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Production Animals
6.3.1. Production Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Poultry
6.3.3. Swine
6.3.4. Cattle
6.3.5. Sheep & Goats
6.3.6. Fish
6.4. Companion Animals
6.4.1. Companion Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Dogs
6.4.3. Cats
6.4.4. Horses
6.4.5. Others
Chapter 7. Animal Health Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Animal Health Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Veterinary Reference Laboratories
7.3.1. Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
7.4.1. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
7.5.1. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Animal Health Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Animal Health Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
8.2. Regional Outlook
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Sweden
8.4.8. Denmark
8.4.9. Norway
8.4.10. Russia
8.4.11. Netherlands
8.4.12. Switzerland
8.4.13. Ireland
8.4.14. Poland
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. Japan
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. South Korea
8.5.6. Australia
8.5.7. Thailand
8.5.8. Indonesia
8.5.9. Philippines
8.5.10. Malaysia
8.5.11. Singapore
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. Middle East and Africa
8.7.1. Middle East and Africa Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Saudi Arabia
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. South Africa
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.6. Turkey
8.7.7. Iran
8.7.8. Israel
8.7.9. Egypt
8.7.10. Qatar
8.7.11. Oman
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Zoetis
9.3.2. Ceva Sante Animale
9.3.3. Merck & Co., Inc.
9.3.4. Vetoquinol S.A.
9.3.5. Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
9.3.6. Elanco
9.3.7. Virbac
9.3.8. Mars Inc.
9.3.9. Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
9.3.10. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
9.4. Strategy Mapping
9.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations
9.4.3. Others
9.5. List of Other Key Manufacturers
9.6. List of Distributors by Region
List of Tables [415]
List of Figures [115]
Companies Featured

  • Zoetis
  • Ceva Sante Animale
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Vetoquinol S.A.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
  • Elanco
  • Virbac
  • Mars Inc.
  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
  • Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN30102026004107003653ID1111890674


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search