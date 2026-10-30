Global Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Diagnostics And Precision Livestock Solutions Drive 11.0% CAGR To $156.0 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Animal, Distribution Channel, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal health market was valued at an estimated USD 68.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 11.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is supported by rising animal healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), evolving regulations, the prevalence of animal diseases, concerns about zoonoses, greater uptake of pet insurance, pet humanization, and strategic initiatives from leading industry participants.

AI integration is emerging as a primary catalyst for structural change across veterinary clinical practice, animal diagnostics, livestock monitoring, and herd management. Veterinary providers are introducing AI-enabled imaging solutions to help identify abnormalities during radiology and surgical procedures. Research institutions, including the German Cancer Research Center, are also developing systems trained on animal data to improve imaging precision and surgical outcomes.

In companion animal care, companies such as Zoetis are advancing diagnostic platforms that use algorithm-based analysis to produce faster and more accurate results. These technologies can shorten diagnostic turnaround times, strengthen case management, and increase demand for technology-enabled veterinary services. As veterinary data becomes more accessible, AI is expected to support earlier disease detection, clinical decision-making, and more efficient care delivery.

Investment in education, infrastructure, and international research is strengthening the AI ecosystem within the animal health industry. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is incorporating AI-driven predictive analytics into veterinary education and clinical training. Forums hosted by institutions such as Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University are encouraging collaboration among veterinarians, policymakers, researchers, and technology developers.

Cross-border programs are also widening access to AI expertise. The India-Germany partnership reported in February 2026 is expanding research networks focused on AI-enabled veterinary solutions. In livestock production, platforms such as FlockVision from GD Animal Health are applying behavior-detection algorithms to improve flock management and disease surveillance. Together, these developments are creating a data-driven foundation for scalable technology adoption across production and companion animal care.

Future opportunities are expected to emerge in veterinary diagnostics, remote monitoring, wearable devices, herd-level disease forecasting, automated treatment planning, and precision livestock management. Wider acceptance of cloud-based platforms may further enable veterinary practices and livestock operators to integrate predictive models into routine workflows. This transition positions AI as a central growth driver for animal welfare, veterinary service efficiency, food security, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Report Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key market segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers animal type, product, distribution channel, end use, and region.



Animal: Production animals, including poultry, swine, cattle, sheep & goats, and fish; and companion animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and others.

Product: Biologics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medicinal feed additives, diagnostics, equipment & disposables, veterinary telehealth, veterinary software, and livestock monitoring.

Pharmaceutical categories: Parasiticides, anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory products, analgesics, and other therapies.

Diagnostic categories: Consumables, reagents and kits, instruments and devices.

Equipment categories: Critical care consumables, anesthesia equipment, fluid management equipment, temperature management equipment, rescue & resuscitation equipment, research equipment, patient monitoring equipment, and other products.

Distribution channel: Retail, E-Commerce, and hospital/ clinic pharmacy. End use: Veterinary reference laboratories, point-of-care testing/in-house testing, veterinary hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Coverage

The report evaluates the animal health market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other strategically important markets.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major products, animal categories, end uses, distribution channels, countries, and regions.

Revenue estimates and forecasts designed to support market assessment and investment planning.

Competitive intelligence covering the presence and strategies of key animal health companies.

Analysis of AI adoption, veterinary technology innovation, regulatory developments, and emerging market opportunities.

Actionable insights to support product development, geographic expansion, partnership planning, and new revenue opportunities. Market share analysis and product innovation tracking to inform long-term business decisions.

By combining market forecasts with segment-level, regional, and competitive analysis, the report supports informed decision-making for animal health companies, veterinary service providers, diagnostic developers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, investors, and other industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:

