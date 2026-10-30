Global Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Diagnostics And Precision Livestock Solutions Drive 11.0% CAGR To $156.0 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$68.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$156 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information/Data Analysis
1.5. Market Formulation & Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1 Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2 Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Analysis
1.7.4. Global Market: CAGR Calculation
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Animal Health Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Dynamics
3.1.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.1.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.1.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.1.4. Market Challenge Analysis
3.2. Animal Health Market Analysis Tools
3.2.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.2.2. PESTEL Analysis, by SWOT
3.3. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Species & Key Countries, 2025
3.4. Pricing Analysis
3.5. Pet Owner Demographics in Key Countries
Chapter 4. Animal Health Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Animal Health Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
4.3. Biologics
4.3.1. Biologics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.3.2. Vaccines
4.3.3. Other Biologics
4.4. Pharmaceuticals
4.4.1. Pharmaceuticals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Parasiticides
4.4.3. Anti-infectives
4.4.4. Anti-inflammatory
4.4.5. Analgesics
4.4.6. Others
4.5. Diagnostics
4.5.1. Diagnostics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Consumables, reagents and kits
4.5.3. Instruments and devices
4.6. Equipment & Disposables
4.6.1. Equipment & Disposables Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6.2. Critical Care Consumables
4.6.3. Anesthesia Equipment
4.6.4. Fluid Management Equipment
4.6.5. Temperature Management Equipment
4.6.6. Rescue & Resuscitation Equipment
4.6.7. Research Equipment
4.6.8. Patient Monitoring Equipment
4.7. Medicinal Feed Additives
4.7.1. Medicinal Feed Additives Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8. Other Products
4.8.1. Other Products Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.8.2. Veterinary Telehealth
4.8.3. Veterinary Software
4.8.4. Livestock Monitoring
Chapter 5. Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Animal Health Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Retail
5.3.1. Retail Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. E-Commerce
5.4.1. E-Commerce Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy
5.5.1. Hospital/ Clinic Pharmacy Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Animal Health Market: Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Animal Health Market: Animal Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Production Animals
6.3.1. Production Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. Poultry
6.3.3. Swine
6.3.4. Cattle
6.3.5. Sheep & Goats
6.3.6. Fish
6.4. Companion Animals
6.4.1. Companion Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. Dogs
6.4.3. Cats
6.4.4. Horses
6.4.5. Others
Chapter 7. Animal Health Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Animal Health Market: End Use Movement Analysis, USD Billion, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Veterinary Reference Laboratories
7.3.1. Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing
7.4.1. Point-of-care Testing/In-house Testing Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
7.5.1. Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.6. Others
7.6.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Animal Health Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Animal Health Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
8.2. Regional Outlook
8.3. North America
8.3.1. North America Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. U.S.
8.3.3. Canada
8.3.4. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. Europe Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. UK
8.4.3. Germany
8.4.4. France
8.4.5. Italy
8.4.6. Spain
8.4.7. Sweden
8.4.8. Denmark
8.4.9. Norway
8.4.10. Russia
8.4.11. Netherlands
8.4.12. Switzerland
8.4.13. Ireland
8.4.14. Poland
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Asia-Pacific Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. Japan
8.5.4. India
8.5.5. South Korea
8.5.6. Australia
8.5.7. Thailand
8.5.8. Indonesia
8.5.9. Philippines
8.5.10. Malaysia
8.5.11. Singapore
8.6. Latin America
8.6.1. Latin America Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. Brazil
8.6.3. Argentina
8.7. Middle East and Africa
8.7.1. Middle East and Africa Animal Health Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.7.2. Saudi Arabia
8.7.3. UAE
8.7.4. South Africa
8.7.5. Kuwait
8.7.6. Turkey
8.7.7. Iran
8.7.8. Israel
8.7.9. Egypt
8.7.10. Qatar
8.7.11. Oman
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Participant Categorization
9.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heap Map Analysis
9.3. Company Profiles
9.3.1. Zoetis
9.3.2. Ceva Sante Animale
9.3.3. Merck & Co., Inc.
9.3.4. Vetoquinol S.A.
9.3.5. Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh
9.3.6. Elanco
9.3.7. Virbac
9.3.8. Mars Inc.
9.3.9. Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
9.3.10. Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
9.4. Strategy Mapping
9.4.1. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4.2. Partnerships & Collaborations
9.4.3. Others
9.5. List of Other Key Manufacturers
9.6. List of Distributors by Region
List of Tables [415]
List of Figures [115]
Companies Featured
- Zoetis Ceva Sante Animale Merck & Co., Inc. Vetoquinol S.A. Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh Elanco Virbac Mars Inc. Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
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