Global Veterinary Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Diagnostics, Preventive Care, And Pet Insurance Fuel 8.1% CAGR To USD 292.8 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$156.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$292.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Animal
1.2.2. Service
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2: Bottom-Up Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Volume-Pricing Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. Service Pricing Analysis
3.4. Estimated Animal Population by Key Species & Key Countries, 2025
3.5. Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis
Chapter 4. Veterinary Services Market: by Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Services Market, by Animal: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Services Market, by Animal Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Companion Animals
4.4.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Dogs
4.4.3. Cats
4.4.4. Horses
4.4.5. Others
4.5. Production Animals
4.5.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Cattle
4.5.3. Poultry
4.5.4. Swine
4.5.5. Others
Chapter 5. Veterinary Services Market: by Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Services Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Services Market, by Service Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Medical Services
5.4.1. Medical Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Diagnosis
5.4.3. Preventative Care
5.4.4. Treatment
5.5. Non-Medical Services
5.5.1. Non-Medical Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Pet Services
5.5.3. Livestock Services
Chapter 6. Veterinary Services Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Region Market Dashboard
6.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. North America
6.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. U.S
6.3.3. Canada
6.3.4. Mexico
6.4. Europe
6.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. UK
6.4.3. Germany
6.4.4. France
6.4.5. Italy
6.4.6. Spain
6.4.7. Denmark
6.4.8. Sweden
6.4.9. Norway
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Japan
6.5.3. China
6.5.4. India
6.5.5. Australia
6.5.6. Thailand
6.5.7. South Korea
6.6. Latin America
6.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Brazil
6.6.3. Argentina
6.7. MEA
6.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7.2. South Africa
6.7.3. UAE
6.7.4. Saudi Arabia
6.7.5. Kuwait
6.7.6. Qatar
6.7.7. Oman
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Market Participant Categorization
7.1.1. Market Leaders
7.1.2. Emerging Players
7.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
7.3. Company Profiles
7.3.1. CVS Group Plc
7.3.2. Mars Incorporated
7.3.3. National Veterinary Associates
7.3.4. Pets at Home Group PLC
7.3.5. Greencross Vets
7.3.6. Fetch! Pet Care
7.3.7. IVC Evidensia
7.3.8. A Place for Rover, Inc.
7.3.9. PetSmart LLC
7.3.10. Airpets International
List of Tables [255]
List of Figures [101]
Companies Featured
- CVS Group Plc Mars Incorporated National Veterinary Associates Pets at Home Group PLC Greencross Vets Fetch! Pet Care IVC Evidensia A Place for Rover, Inc. PetSmart LLC Airpets International
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