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Global Veterinary Services Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI Diagnostics, Preventive Care, And Pet Insurance Fuel 8.1% CAGR To USD 292.8 Billion


Date: 2026-10-30 11:16:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invest in preventive care, AI-powered diagnostics, specialized expertise and insurance-supported services to improve efficiency, early detection and recurring revenue.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Veterinary Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Service, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report estimates that the global veterinary services market reached USD 156.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 292.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2026 to 2033. Market expansion is being supported by rising pet ownership, higher animal healthcare spending, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among pets and livestock, and continued advances in veterinary diagnostics and treatment technologies.

Demand for preventive care, wellness services, diagnostic testing, and specialized veterinary expertise continues to strengthen. Technology adoption is also improving clinical efficiency and supporting more informed treatment decisions. In September 2025, SignalPET introduced SignalPET 360, a radiology solution that combines AI-powered immediate triage, a complete AI Report modeled after radiologist reports, and 24/7 access to board-certified radiologists. The integrated platform is designed to streamline veterinary diagnostics, enhance clinical confidence, and improve patient care.

Increasing pet ownership remains a major veterinary services market growth driver. In 2024, approximately 66% of U.S. households, representing 86.9 million homes, owned a pet. Dogs and cats accounted for the majority of companion animals. This expanding pet population has increased demand for routine examinations, preventive services, diagnostics, consultations, treatment, and surgery.

Pet-related expenditures reached USD 150.6 billion in 2024, compared with USD 147.0 billion in 2023. Diagnostics represented a growing share of this spending as pet owners placed greater emphasis on proactive health management. According to IDEXX's 2024 survey, 73% of Millennials and 71% of Gen Z pet parents supported annual wellness diagnostics, demonstrating strong consumer interest in preventive veterinary care.

Longer pet lifespans are creating additional demand for veterinary diagnostics and chronic disease management. IDEXX reported that the average lifespan of dogs increased from 11.6 years in 2010 to 13.4 years in 2024, while cats reached an average lifespan of up to 14.4 years. Per-patient diagnostic revenue rises from approximately USD 50 for puppies and kittens to USD 170 for geriatric pets and can reach USD 395 in wellness-focused practices. These trends are increasing demand for services related to kidney disease, cancer, orthopedic disorders, and other age-related conditions.

Expanding pet insurance coverage is also improving access to veterinary services. In January 2026, Progressive Insurance launched pet insurance for cats and dogs across most U.S. states, offering accident, illness, and optional wellness coverage. Plans averaged USD 47 per month. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association reported that pet insurance premiums exceeded USD 4.27 billion in 2023, highlighting rising demand for broader coverage. Insurance-driven affordability supports the adoption of advanced diagnostics, early disease detection, and preventive care. Equine insurance is also expanding access to diagnostic services for lameness, metabolic issues, and other conditions.

Veterinary Services Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across animal, service, and geographic segments from 2021 to 2033.

Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Companion Animals: Dogs, Cats, Horses, and Others
  • Production Animals: Cattle, Poultry, Swine, and Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Medical Services: Diagnosis, In-Vitro Diagnosis, In-Vivo Diagnosis, Preventative Care, Treatment, Consultation, Surgery, and Others
  • Non-Medical Services: Pet Services and Livestock Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico
  • Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway
  • Asia Pacific: Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand
  • Latin America: Brazil and Argentina
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

Key Benefits of the Report

  • Detailed veterinary services market analysis across major regions and segments
  • Revenue estimates and forecasts for strategic market assessment
  • Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging trends, and market drivers
  • Competitive landscape, market presence, and market share analysis
  • Insights into product innovation and evolving veterinary technologies
  • Actionable recommendations to support business planning and identify potential revenue opportunities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 150
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $156.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $292.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Segment Definitions
1.2.1. Animal
1.2.2. Service
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Information Procurement
1.4.1. Purchased Database
1.4.2. Internal Database
1.4.3. Secondary Sources
1.4.4. Primary Research
1.5. Information/Data Analysis
1.5.1. Data Analysis Models
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Model Details
1.7.1. Model 1: Commodity Flow Analysis
1.7.2. Model 2: Bottom-Up Analysis
1.7.3. Model 3 Volume-Pricing Analysis
1.8. List of Secondary Sources
1.9. List of Abbreviations
1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variable Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Ancillary/Related Market Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis
3.3. Service Pricing Analysis
3.4. Estimated Animal Population by Key Species & Key Countries, 2025
3.5. Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Services Market: by Animal Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Veterinary Services Market, by Animal: Segment Dashboard
4.2. Veterinary Services Market, by Animal Movement Analysis
4.3. Veterinary Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Animal, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Companion Animals
4.4.1. Companion Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4.2. Dogs
4.4.3. Cats
4.4.4. Horses
4.4.5. Others
4.5. Production Animals
4.5.1. Production Animals Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5.2. Cattle
4.5.3. Poultry
4.5.4. Swine
4.5.5. Others

Chapter 5. Veterinary Services Market: by Service Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Veterinary Services Market, by Service: Segment Dashboard
5.2. Veterinary Services Market, by Service Movement Analysis
5.3. Veterinary Services Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Service, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Medical Services
5.4.1. Medical Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4.2. Diagnosis
5.4.3. Preventative Care
5.4.4. Treatment
5.5. Non-Medical Services
5.5.1. Non-Medical Services Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5.2. Pet Services
5.5.3. Livestock Services

Chapter 6. Veterinary Services Market: by Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Region Market Dashboard
6.2. Region Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. North America
6.3.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.3.2. U.S
6.3.3. Canada
6.3.4. Mexico
6.4. Europe
6.4.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4.2. UK
6.4.3. Germany
6.4.4. France
6.4.5. Italy
6.4.6. Spain
6.4.7. Denmark
6.4.8. Sweden
6.4.9. Norway
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.5.1. Asia-Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5.2. Japan
6.5.3. China
6.5.4. India
6.5.5. Australia
6.5.6. Thailand
6.5.7. South Korea
6.6. Latin America
6.6.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6.2. Brazil
6.6.3. Argentina
6.7. MEA
6.7.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7.2. South Africa
6.7.3. UAE
6.7.4. Saudi Arabia
6.7.5. Kuwait
6.7.6. Qatar
6.7.7. Oman

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Market Participant Categorization
7.1.1. Market Leaders
7.1.2. Emerging Players
7.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)
7.3. Company Profiles
7.3.1. CVS Group Plc
7.3.2. Mars Incorporated
7.3.3. National Veterinary Associates
7.3.4. Pets at Home Group PLC
7.3.5. Greencross Vets
7.3.6. Fetch! Pet Care
7.3.7. IVC Evidensia
7.3.8. A Place for Rover, Inc.
7.3.9. PetSmart LLC
7.3.10. Airpets International

List of Tables [255]

List of Figures [101]

Companies Featured

  • CVS Group Plc
  • Mars Incorporated
  • National Veterinary Associates
  • Pets at Home Group PLC
  • Greencross Vets
  • Fetch! Pet Care
  • IVC Evidensia
  • A Place for Rover, Inc.
  • PetSmart LLC
  • Airpets International

For more information about this report visit

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