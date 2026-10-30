Amazon & Yelp Turns Product Purchases Into Local Service Leads: Digitalguider Shares What It Means For Local Businesses

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DigitalGuider outlines what Amazon Ads' Sponsored Services format, powered by Yelp, means for plumbers, electricians, movers, and other local service firms.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DigitalGuider, a digital marketing agency, recently analyzed Amazon Ads' new Sponsored Services format and shared insights on what it may mean for local service businesses. According to Amazon Ads, the format connects shoppers with local professionals from Yelp after they search for or buy products that may require installation or other help.Amazon Ads introduced Sponsored Services on September 29, 2026, at its unBoxed advertising conference. Per the announcement, the ads can appear on product detail, order confirmation, and package tracking pages. The service is available now in the United States to Yelp advertisers in eligible home and auto service categories.Under the format, a shopper who buys a kitchen faucet may see an ad for a nearby plumber on the order confirmation page. Shoppers can select "Call" to contact the business directly or "Quote" to request an estimate, and both options work within the Amazon experience. Amazon Ads is working with Yelp, whose network of local businesses includes plumbers, electricians, landscapers, home cleaners, roofers and movers.Jenn Donohue, director of Local Ads at Amazon Ads, said in the announcement that the format reaches shoppers "at the exact moment they need a service."DigitalGuider notes that Sponsored Services can also reach shoppers after a purchase, a point when a job may be about to begin, rather than relying only on search or browsing signals. This gives service providers another way to reach customers who may be ready to hire.To help local service businesses prepare for this type of lead source, DigitalGuider suggests these steps:. Keeping Yelp profile details, such as service categories, hours, and service areas, accurate and current.. Building recent, genuine customer reviews, supported by real photos and project examples shared through content marketing and social media optimization.. Setting up a process to answer calls and return estimates quickly, and tracking leads by source.The announcement does not address other service categories, and DigitalGuider will monitor any expansion. In the meantime, DigitalGuider advises businesses to compare results against their own cost-per-lead and booking-rate benchmarks before changing advertising budgets. Businesses that do not currently advertise on Yelp may also want to review how this format fits their lead goals and capacity before committing to a new channel.In conclusion, DigitalGuider's analysis of Sponsored Services shows that shopping signals are becoming a new source of local service leads. DigitalGuider recommends that service businesses treat profile accuracy, review quality, and fast response as part of their wider digital marketing strategy.For more information about DigitalGuider and its services or to schedule a free consultation regarding SEO and digital marketing services, visit .About DigitalGuiderDigitalGuider is a US-based digital marketing agency specializing in online reputation management, content marketing, and AI-driven campaigns. It helps small and medium businesses compete by using new ideas and proven strategies across different industries.

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Amazon & Yelp Turns Product Purchases Into Local Service Leads: DigitalGuider Shares What It Means for Local Businesses News Provided By Digital guider October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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