Bigwave Robotics Hosts BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026 Industrial Physical AI Summit In Seoul

BIGWAVE SHIT 2026

Bigwave Robotics showcases its Physical AI technology at BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026.

NVIDIA shares its vision and insights on Physical AI at BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026.

DexRobot presents its robotics technology and insights at BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026.

The Oct. 22 summit featured nine sessions by eight companies, robot demonstrations and exhibits focused on industrial Physical AI applications.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bigwave Robotics hosted BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026 - Industrial Physical AI Summit at SKY31 in Seoul, South Korea, on October 22, 2026. The event brought together manufacturing executives, robotics and AI developers, and researchers to examine how artificial intelligence can be developed, tested and deployed in industrial environments.

Under the theme "Physical AI Moves Industry," the summit featured nine sessions with presentations from eight companies: NVIDIA, TwelveLabs, PwC Consulting, NC AI, RealWorld, DexRobot, Rainbow Robotics and Bigwave Robotics. The program also included a demonstration of Bigwave's Hyper Foundry platform and a partner exhibition.

■ From Technical Possibility to Industrial Execution

Presentations covered simulation, model training and inference; industry-specific multimodal AI; robot foundation models; examining the adoption and commercialization challenges facing industrial organizations. The discussions focused on the steps required to translate advances in AI into deployable capabilities that can be tested, validated, and operated on physical equipment.

Minsoo Song, senior manager at NVIDIA, opened the presentation program. Bigwave Robotics CEO Minkyo Kim outlined the company's perspective on the industrial Physical AI market and its roadmap. In the closing session, CTO Junbong Song presented a framework connecting robot data to model development and deployment.

Across these sessions, discussions focused on a central question for manufacturing and logistics organizations: how to translate advances in AI into repeatable robot capabilities that can be tested and evaluated under actual operating conditions.

■ Putting the Development Process on Display

Bigwave demonstrated Hyper Foundry, its Physical AI development platform, with a humanoid robot. The demonstration showed a workflow linking robot data collection, AI model training and robot motion.

Hyper Foundry brings four components into one development environment.

. Data Studio collects and synchronizes robot data.

. Model Studio supports imitation learning and reinforcement learning.

. Mission Studio connects trained models to robots for deployment and execution.

. Data Library manages datasets, models and deployment histories.

The demonstration illustrated the connection between these stages, while the presentations addressed the further evaluation required to apply trained models to customer-specific tasks and operating conditions.

■ Building Connections Across the Industry

Beyond the presentation stage, DexRobot, Rainbow Robotics, RealWorld and TwelveLabs showcased their latest technologies in the partner exhibition and networking lounge. Industry and research representatives engaged in discussions on technical capabilities, potential applications, and opportunities for future collaboration.

"Through this SHIFT, we confirmed strong industry interest in Physical AI and expectations for real-world adoption," said Minkyo Kim, CEO of Bigwave Robotics. "The Hyper Foundry demonstration and the presentations from leading technology companies provided an opportunity to discuss real-world applications."

Bigwave said it plans to develop SHIFT into an annual forum, with future programs addressing emerging technologies and implementation priorities across industry.

"Starting with Physical AI this year, BIGWAVE SHIFT will evolve each year by addressing the technologies and innovation agendas that industrial sites are watching most closely," Kim said. "We will develop it into an annual forum where companies and research institutions explore the direction of future industry together."

■ Bigwave's Expanding Role

The summit highlighted Bigwave's activities across robot adoption, intelligence development and field operations. Hyper Foundry supports the development and deployment of robot AI models, while SOLlink provides software for the integrated operation of different types of robots. Through SHIFT, the company aims to maintain dialogue among AI developers, robotics companies, researchers and industrial users.

■ About Bigwave Robotics

Bigwave Robotics is an Industrial Physical AI company serving customers ranging from small and midsize enterprises to large industrial groups, including Samsung, SK and Hyundai Motor Group. The company provides robot integration, automation solutions and software platforms, including SOLlink for multi-robot operations and Hyper Foundry for Physical AI development.

Additional information is available at .

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Bigwave Robotics Hosts BIGWAVE SHIFT 2026 Industrial Physical AI Summit in Seoul News Provided By Bigwaverobotics October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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