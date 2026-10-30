New Book By Rand Fishkin And Amanda Natividad Examines Changes In Online Customer Discovery

Zero Click Marketing is now available at damngravity

In Zero Click Marketing, Rand Fishkin and Amanda Natividad explain how Google, AI, and social media platforms are changing the way people discover businesses.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People can spend hours online watching videos, searching for answers, and discovering new products without ever clicking through to a company's website. For businesses that have spent years trying to attract website visitors, that presents a growing challenge.In their new book, Zero Click Marketing: How to Build Brands and Earn Customers on a Traffic-Starved Web, Rand Fishkin and Amanda Natividad explain why the internet is sending businesses fewer clicks relative to the time people spend online and what companies can do about it.The book opens with a surprising example from Moz, the search engine optimization software company Fishkin co-founded. Its Google search rankings improved, and its website appeared in results for more keywords. Yet clicks from Google fell approximately 20% between 2024 and 2025.This problem extends far beyond Google. Today, search engines answer questions directly, AI tools recommend products, and social media platforms encourage people to stay within their apps. Someone might discover a restaurant on TikTok, learn about a product from an Instagram post, or ask ChatGPT for a recommendation without ever visiting the business's website."The places that send traffic are not the same places that earn attention," the authors write.Even when customers do visit a website, businesses may not know where they came from. In a 2023 experiment conducted by SparkToro and Really Good Data, researchers tracked more than 1,100 visits generated through links shared with friends and colleagues. Every tested visit from TikTok, Slack, Discord, Mastodon, and WhatsApp was incorrectly classified as "direct" traffic in Google Analytics.For businesses, this creates a difficult question. How can they tell which marketing efforts are working when the numbers don't capture what's actually influencing customers?Fishkin and Natividad argue that businesses need to reconsider how they measure marketing success. Rather than relying primarily on website visits, they recommend creating useful content where customers already spend time, building brand recognition across platforms, and evaluating business results that aren't directly tied to clicks.This approach doesn't mean abandoning websites, search optimization, or traditional advertising. Instead, it means recognizing that marketing can influence customers even when it doesn't generate a measurable website visit.“We are telling you to stop mistaking what is easiest to measure for what matters most,” the authors write.Drawing on original research, case studies, and examples from recognizable brands, Zero Click Marketing provides guidance for businesses navigating search, social media, AI, public relations, email, and other channels. The book also examines why conventional website analytics can give companies an incomplete picture of what drives customer interest and sales.Fishkin and Natividad don't take themselves too seriously, even when tackling some of the internet's biggest challenges. Their conversational style feels less like a business textbook and more like an evening spent trading stories and ideas with two knowledgeable, quick-witted friends. Filled with sharp observations, plenty of humor, and practical examples, Zero Click Marketing makes a complicated subject surprisingly enjoyable to read.About the AuthorsRand Fishkin is co-founder and CEO of SparkToro, an audience research software company, and previously co-founded Moz. He is also the author of Lost and Founder.Amanda Natividad is chief evangelist at SparkToro, a marketing consultant, and host of the Zero Click Marketing podcast. She coined the term“Zero Click Marketing” in 2022 and previously held marketing leadership roles at Fitbit, Liftopia, and NatureBox.About the BookZero Click Marketing: How to Build Brands and Earn Customers on a Traffic-Starved WebAuthors: Amanda Natividad and Rand FishkinPublisher: Damn Gravity Book CompanyPublication date: Oct. 27, 2026Book information:About Damn GravityFounded in 2021 by Ben Putano, Damn Gravity Book Company is an independent publisher specializing in business, technology, entrepreneurship, and personal development books. The company works with entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders to bring practical ideas and new perspectives to readers. Its mission is to inspire the next generation of builders through books that challenge conventional thinking and encourage meaningful work.Learn more at .

Liz Groth

Damn Gravity Book Company

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New Book by Rand Fishkin and Amanda Natividad Examines Changes in Online Customer Discovery News Provided By Damn Gravity Media LLC October 30, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Telecommunications



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