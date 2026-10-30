Bhupender Yadav Stresses Proactive Steps Against Air Pollution, Visits CAQM's I3C

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) Emphasising pro-active anti-pollution measures, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Friday reviewed the technological framework and operational readiness of the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) newly developed Integrated Command and Control Centre (I3C) in Delhi.

The centre has been named PAVAN (Platform for Air Quality Vigilance and Analytics for NCR), according to an official statement.

Yadav said,“Clean air cannot be secured by any one agency or any one State acting alone. The I3C brings every data stream that matters onto a single screen, so that a farm fire, a polluting stack or an uncovered construction site is seen, flagged and acted upon in real time.”

“This is a paradigm shift from reacting to pollution to anticipating it, and every implementing agency must now act in real-time on these alerts without delay,” he said.

Yadav emphasised that the priority in tackling regional air pollution is ensuring precise, hyper-local data and absolute transparency.

He remarked that the launch of the PAVAN-I3C marks a definitive turning point by eliminating operational lag, dismantling data silos and enabling State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) to work under a single, verified source of information to hold polluters accountable in minutes.

Developed as a single-window digital nerve centre, PAVAN-I3C integrates more than 30 APIs and data streams, including air quality, emissions, meteorological, satellite, camera, mobility, complaint and compliance data from multiple agencies.

It also integrates data from 111 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) operational in Delhi-NCR, over 2,300 industries, more than 3,200 active construction sites and traffic congestion hotspots.

The Union Minister said that the non-conforming industries, non-compliant polluting sources and traffic congestion hotspots would be swiftly acted upon due to the PAVAN I3C platform.

He further said that construction and demolition (C&D) activities across the NCR region would be halted from 5th to 20th November in a bid to control pollution.

Yadav informed that operating on the principle of 'Detect, Analyse, Act', the PAVAN-I3C brings together data from multiple agencies on a common platform for real-time and historical analysis of pollution levels, identification of pollution sources, assessment of trends and effectiveness of measures, and tracking of field-level compliance against prescribed standards and action plans.