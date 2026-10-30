TCL's New Monitor Range Fits Every Kind Of Gaming Setup

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TCL's first monitor lineup in the UAE spans four models from AED 699 to AED 4,999, built for desks that do more than one job. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The modern desk is no longer a single-purpose space. A spreadsheet gets finished at five, a ranked match starts at nine and a series plays in the corner at midnight. The screen at the centre has to handle all three, which is the thinking behind TCL's entry into the UAE monitor market.

The 2026 lineup brings technology TCL is known for on televisions to the desk: Mini LED, QD-Mini LED and OLED. Mini LED splits the backlight into many small zones that dim or brighten independently, so bright highlights and dark corners can share a frame without bleeding into each other. QD-Mini LED adds quantum dots, microscopic particles that make colours richer. TCL's Vic Shen, General Manager of TCL Middle East, says the segment has been“defined by speed alone for too long”.

The range starts with the player who wants speed in a compact footprint. The 25P1A (AED 699) is a 24.5-inch Full HD Mini LED screen with a 300Hz refresh rate, meaning the image updates 300 times a second to keep fast action clear, and a 1ms response time. It suits a first dedicated setup, or a desk that has to share space with everything else.

Next is the 27P2A (AED 1,099), a 27-inch QHD screen, sharper than Full HD, with a 200Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium, which keeps the picture in step with the console or PC to avoid tearing. It suits people who game, stream and work on the same display.

For the enthusiast, the 27P3A Pro (AED 1,799) brings QD-Mini LED, 1,196 local dimming zones, a 320Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. In practice, shadowy corridors in a horror title keep their detail, while explosions and sunlit skies hit harder. Outside of games, photos and films look richer on the same panel.

At the top sits the 32X3A OLED+ (AED 4,999), where the setup becomes a statement. Each pixel on an OLED screen produces its own light, so black is genuinely switched off, and the 32-inch 4K panel reaches up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. A Dual-Mode feature lets players switch between 4K at 240Hz for cinematic AAA games and Full HD at 480Hz for competitive esports. It is also the first TCL monitor with integrated front-firing spatial audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen, so a premium desk can lose the separate speakers and some of the cable clutter.

The 32X3A is designed to be looked at, too. An ultra-thin body, anti-glare coating, customisable rear lighting and a choice of finishes mean it earns its place on a desk that doubles as a design feature.

Across all four models, the idea is the same: gamers shouldn't have to choose between speed and picture quality, and a screen shouldn't be confined to one part of the day.

The monitors are available through Microless, Eros Retail, Sharaf DG, Noon and Amazon, and can be seen in person at selected Eros and Union Coop locations. Each comes with a three-year whole-unit warranty backed by TCL's UAE after-sales network.

About TCL Electronics:

TCL Electronics (1070) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.