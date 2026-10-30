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YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Expresses Grief Over Demise Of IPS Balasubrahmanyam

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Expresses Grief Over Demise Of IPS Balasubrahmanyam


Date: 2026-10-30 11:15:29

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Mourns Loss of Former IPS Officer

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of retired IPS officer and former APSRTC Vice Chairman Balasubrahmanyam.

Tribute to the Late Officer

At the YSRCP State office, YS Jagan said Balasubrahmanyam had rendered long and distinguished service in the Police Department as an IPS officer and had also discharged important responsibilities as Vice-Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. He said Balasubrahmanyam's passing was deeply saddening.

Praying to God for the departed soul to rest in peace, YS Jagan wished strength and courage to the bereaved family to withstand the loss. He conveyed his heartfelt and profound condolences to Balasubrahmanyam's family members, relatives and friends during this difficult time. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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