Canada Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Critical Minerals, EV Investment, And Automation Propel Growth To USD 697.69 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal incentives, outcome-based contracts, modular equipment and automation improve ROI, lower upfront costs and boost uptime amid critical-mineral demand.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada mineral processing equipment market is projected to increase from USD 495.76 million in 2025 to USD 524.81 million in 2026 and reach USD 697.69 million by 2031. Growth is being supported by federal critical minerals incentives, rising investment in EV-battery supply chains, increased demand for lithium processing, and the adoption of advanced process-control and automation systems.

Federal Critical Minerals Strategy Supports Equipment Investment

Canada's CAD 3.8 billion Critical Minerals Strategy is improving access to capital for mining and processing projects. Grants from the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund reduce the financial barriers that have historically prevented junior explorers from purchasing large equipment packages. Sovereign co-investment also strengthens the debt capacity of greenfield projects, enabling procurement to begin before full feasibility milestones are reached.

Tax incentives spanning exploration, extraction, processing, and clean-tech manufacturing are further improving project economics. In response, mineral processing equipment suppliers are introducing outcome-based service contracts that link payments to operational throughput. These arrangements allow mining companies with limited balance-sheet capacity to shift selected capital expenses into operating costs. Together, these measures are expected to sustain a multi-year contracting cycle across the Canadian mineral processing equipment market, even during temporary periods of weaker commodity pricing.

EV-Battery Gigafactories Accelerate Processing CAPEX

Investment in EV-battery gigafactories is creating demand for higher-quality battery-grade feedstock. Strict impurity requirements are prompting established concentrators to install finer grinding circuits, improved flotation controls, and more precise monitoring technologies. Compressed gigafactory construction schedules are also encouraging mining companies to order crushers, grinding mills, reactors, and related systems earlier in project development.

Longer equipment backlogs are giving suppliers greater confidence to establish regional parts warehouses, expand technical support, and offer more flexible credit terms. Demand is also diversifying through black-mass recycling facilities as circular-economy requirements become more common in provincial funding programs. At the same time, investments in electricity, rail, roads, and ports around gigafactory locations are improving infrastructure access for nearby mineral processing projects.

Commodity Volatility Remains a Key Market Restraint

Fluctuating lithium and copper prices continue to affect equipment procurement. When commodity values fall below project incentive levels, mining companies may delay expansions, reduce planned capacity, or postpone concentrator construction. These decisions can weaken demand for aftermarket products such as mill liners, spare pumps, and replacement components.

High upfront costs for crushers, grinding equipment, and flotation cells add to the pressure, particularly for junior mining companies facing long payback periods. Outcome-based leasing can reduce some financial risk, but lenders continue to require strong project economics and effective commodity hedging. As a result, procurement teams are increasingly prioritizing modular systems that allow production capacity to expand incrementally instead of committing to large single-line plants.

Additional market drivers include rising critical-mineral demand from EV batteries, automation and digitalization to address skilled-labor shortages, and federal carbon-pricing and emissions requirements.

Canada Mineral Processing Equipment Segment Insights

Precious-metal operations accounted for 24.16% of the Canada mineral processing equipment market in 2025. Gold and silver producers in Ontario and Quebec generally favor targeted equipment upgrades that improve recovery rates without requiring complete plant replacement. This approach supports recurring maintenance and service contracts. These operations are also adopting sensor-based ore-sorting and real-time slurry monitoring systems, which can deliver rapid operational payback while improving process visibility.

Lithium is forecast to record the fastest sector growth, with a 6.97% CAGR through 2031. Domestic gigafactory commitments are strengthening local demand for battery materials and supporting investment in new brine and hard-rock projects. Many developments are moving toward direct-extraction hydromet reactors, modular processing units, enclosed thickeners, and crystallizers that can accommodate phased capacity increases. Equipment vendors are also integrating chem-control algorithms that optimize reagent dosing in real time. Delivery reliability and access to replacement parts in Ontario and Quebec are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria.

Crushers represented 21.83% of the market in 2025, reflecting Canada's continued reliance on open-pit mining and the need to process run-of-mine ore at high volumes. Primary gyratory crushers and mobile jaw units remain essential to maintaining a consistent feed for downstream grinding circuits. Current upgrades emphasize hydraulic tramp-relief systems and variable-speed drives that improve throughput while managing energy consumption under stricter carbon regulations.

Process-control and automation systems are projected to grow at a 6.88% CAGR through 2031. Cloud-connected platforms now collect vibration, temperature, and chemical data to generate maintenance work orders and improve equipment availability. Mining operators are also using digital twins to model ore variability and optimize circuit settings before material reaches the processing plant. With operational-technology security risks increasing, cybersecurity protection is becoming a standard component of automation solutions. These developments are shifting value creation toward analytics, predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and software-defined productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 CAD 3.8 Bn Federal Critical Minerals Strategy Incentives

4.2.2 EV-Battery Gigafactories Ignite Mid-Stream Processing CAPEX

4.2.3 Critical-Mineral Demand Surge from EV Batteries

4.2.4 Automation & Digitalization to Ease Skilled-Labour Crunch

4.2.5 Indigenous Equity Frameworks Unlocking CAPEX

4.2.6 Western Canada Hydromet Pilot-Plant Build-Outs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Commodity-Price Volatility & High Cap-Intensity

4.3.2 Federal Carbon-Pricing & Emissions Caps

4.3.3 Lengthy Environmental & Impact-Assessment Timelines

4.3.4 Cyber-Security Gaps in Connected Plant Systems

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Mineral Mining Sector

5.1.1 Bauxite

5.1.2 Iron

5.1.3 Lithium

5.1.4 Copper

5.1.5 Nickel

5.1.6 Precious Metals (Gold, Silver, PGMs)

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Equipment Type

5.2.1 Crushers

5.2.2 Grinding Mills

5.2.3 Feeders & Conveyors

5.2.4 Drills & Breakers

5.2.5 Screens & Classifiers

5.2.6 Flotation Cells

5.2.7 Hydrocyclones & Pumps

5.2.8 Thickening & Dewatering

5.2.9 Process Control & Automation Systems

5.2.10 Others

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully-Automated

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.2 Metso Outotec

6.4.3 Sandvik AB

6.4.4 The Weir Group PLC

6.4.5 Caterpillar Inc.

6.4.6 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.7 Sepro Mineral Systems Corp.

6.4.8 Westpro Machinery Inc.

6.4.9 Multotec Canada

6.4.10 Epiroc AB

6.4.11 ABB Ltd. (Process Automation)

6.4.12 TAKRAF Canada Inc.

6.4.13 Eriez Flotation Canada

6.4.14 Glencore Technology

6.4.15 Terex Corporation

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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