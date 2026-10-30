Singapore Aerospace And Defense - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) MRO Recovery And Defense Spending Fuel 11.04% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MRO recovery, steady defense spending, OEM expansion and dual-use R&D strengthen Singapore's aerospace and defense market.

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Aerospace and Defense - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore aerospace and defense market is projected to expand from USD 9.29 billion in 2025 to USD 10.32 billion in 2026, before reaching USD 17.41 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at an 11.04% CAGR from 2026-2031, supported by sustained defense spending, the recovery of aviation activity, expanding maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capacity, and investment in advanced aerospace manufacturing.

Defense-Budget Growth Supports Long-Term Investment

Singapore's annual defense appropriations, equivalent to approximately 3% of gross domestic product, provide predictable funding for fleet modernization, smart training facilities, and military infrastructure. The FY2025 defense allocation of SGD 23.4 billion (USD 18.09 billion) includes SGD 19.34 billion (USD 15.19 billion) for operations and maintenance, supporting consistent demand for local aerospace-component repair and engineering services.

A development allocation that has increased 43% since 2022 is also financing hangar automation, digital range instrumentation, and advanced-manufacturing capabilities. This spending strengthens long-term order visibility for technology providers, engineering companies, and suppliers serving Singapore's defense ecosystem. Defense revenue is expected to rise at a 12.18% CAGR through 2031 as the Republic of Singapore Air Force inducts 20 F-35 variants and the Navy expands to six Invincible-class submarines.

These programs are increasing demand for composite-aerostructure repair, stealth-coating maintenance, underwater acoustic systems, and specialized defense technologies. Singapore's established civil aerospace expertise also enables MRO providers to pursue new military workloads.

Singapore MRO Industry Returns to Pre-Pandemic Activity

Singapore's global aviation hub is benefiting from the normalization of passenger traffic at Changi Airport, with aircraft shop-visit volumes returning to pre-pandemic levels. Long-term service agreements between SIA Engineering and major airlines are helping stabilize transaction-based MRO revenue, while workforce levels have recovered to more than 95% of 2019 staffing.

Singapore Aero Engine Services is expanding its operations, adding 500 skilled roles and introducing next-generation engine-module capabilities. Its USD 180 million footprint enlargement will also establish composite fan-blade restoration services. GE Aerospace's Smart Factory, the company's largest component-repair site worldwide, further reinforces Singapore's position as a major international MRO center.

The MRO segment accounted for 62.03% of the Singapore aerospace and defense market in 2025. Its leadership reflects three decades of accumulated expertise and a network of more than 130 service providers. The sector supports engine-module, landing-gear, and avionics contracts across 34 airports in eight countries, creating a resilient source of recurring revenue.

Advanced Manufacturing Accelerates Market Growth

Manufacturing, design, and engineering are forecast to grow at a 14.41% CAGR through 2031. Rolls-Royce's decision to manufacture every wide-chord fan blade outside Britain in Singapore and Pratt & Whitney's expansion of geared-turbofan component capacity are deepening the country's aerospace supply chain.

Bombardier's 290,000-sq-ft service center upgrade also highlights the shift toward high-value, OEM-branded support solutions. Collaboration between industrial production facilities and R&D testbeds is shortening the innovation-to-market cycle, with additive-manufactured components validated in A*STAR joint laboratories moving efficiently toward commercial production. Dual-Use R&D incentives under "Manufacturing 2030" and engine-OEM capacity expansions are expected to provide additional momentum, although export-control requirements affecting avionics and semiconductor technologies remain a concern.

Aerospace Remains the Largest Market Category

The aerospace segment generated 71.62% of market revenue in 2025, supported by Changi Airport's position as an intercontinental transfer hub and Seletar Aerospace Park's concentration of more than 70 OEM and tier-one tenants. Government grants totaling SGD 210 million (USD 164.94 million) since 2022 have supported small-satellite payloads, ground-station analytics, and space-situational-awareness services, broadening the market beyond conventional aviation.

Workforce and Land Constraints Present Challenges

The planned closure of Paya Lebar Air Base by 2030 will release 800 hectares for redevelopment but concentrate more aerospace activity in the Changi and Tengah zones. Multi-story hangars and automated tool cranes can improve space efficiency, although these facilities require greater capital investment.

Singapore also faces a shortage of qualified aerospace professionals. Approximately 1,700 aerospace graduates enter the workforce each year, compared with annual demand for about 2,500 employees. Early-career engagement and mid-career conversion programs supported by the Association of Aerospace Industries Singapore are intended to narrow this gap. Addressing workforce availability, land scarcity, and export-control pressures will be essential to sustaining the Singapore aerospace and defense market's projected growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Robust defense-budget growth through 2030

4.2.2 Rebound of Singapore's global-hub MRO business

4.2.3 Dual-use R&D incentives under "Manufacturing 2030"

4.2.4 Engine-OEM capacity expansions deepening supply chain

4.2.5 Government-funded small-satellite and space-tech testbeds

4.2.6 SAF "Island-in-a-Box" autonomous training ranges

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Land-scarcity and ageing technician base

4.3.2 US-China export-control pressures on avionics and chips

4.3.3 High operating costs versus emerging SE-Asian hubs

4.3.4 Volatile regional tensions altering procurement timing

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Industry

5.1.1 Manufacturing, Design, and Engineering

5.1.2 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.1.1 Aviation

5.2.1.2 Space

5.2.2 Defense

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Military

5.3.3 Government (Non-military)

5.3.4 Private and Business Aviation

5.4 By Platform

5.4.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft

5.4.2 Rotary-Wing Aircraft

5.4.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.4.4 Land Systems

5.4.5 Naval Systems

5.4.6 Missiles and Precision Munitions

5.4.7 Space Platforms and Launchers

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes global-level overview, core segments, financials, strategic info, products and services, recent developments)

6.4.1 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

6.4.2 SIA Engineering Company Limited

6.4.3 Airbus SE

6.4.4 The Boeing Company

6.4.5 Rolls-Royce plc

6.4.6 RTX Corporation

6.4.7 General Electric Company

6.4.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.9 Bombardier Inc.

6.4.10 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6.4.11 Textron Aviation Inc.

6.4.12 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.4.13 Moog Inc.

6.4.14 Safran SA

6.4.15 Thales Group

6.4.16 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.4.17 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.18 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.19 Wemark Techno Engineering Pte Ltd.

6.4.20 Strategic Marine (S) Pte Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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