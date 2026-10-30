Ocean Power Technologies To Participate In Rescheduled Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On November 2, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acting CEO Tracy Pagliara and COO Jason Weed to discuss strategic priorities, commercial execution, and defense opportunities

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader of maritime operational infrastructure and autonomous ocean systems, today announced that Tracy Pagliara, Acting Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Weed, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a rescheduled fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The discussion will cover OPT's leadership transition, strategic priorities, and focus on execution, including converting backlog and commercial opportunities into revenue. Management will also discuss defense opportunities, recent operational developments, and the role of OPT's PowerBuoy®systems and modular WAM-V®unmanned surface vehicles in supporting customer requirements.

Additional topics will include gross margin improvement, cost discipline, funding growth, and key fiscal year 2027 milestones for investors to monitor.

Event Details



Event: Water Tower Research Fireside Chat with Ocean Power Technologies

Participants: Tracy Pagliara, Acting CEO, and Jason Weed, COO

Date: Monday, November 2, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration: Click here to register



The virtual event is complimentary and open to all investors.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including MerrowsTM, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy®platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V®unmanned surface vessels (USVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT's products, services and solutions, visit

Contact Information

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