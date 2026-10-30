Global Credit Union Launches Card Switch With MX To Capture Recurring Spend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability helps members seamlessly move recurring payments to their Global Credit Union cards while strengthening digital engagement and financial relationships

ANCHORAGE, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Credit Union today announced the launch of Card Switch, a new in-app capability powered by MX Technologies, Inc. that makes it easier for members to move recurring payments and subscriptions to their Global Credit Union debit or credit cards.

“Making it easier to do business with Global Credit Union is an important part of how we improve the member experience,” said Elizabeth Pavlas, Chief Operations Officer at Global Credit Union.“Card Switch helps eliminate a common point of friction by simplifying the move of recurring payments to a Global card. It's another way we're helping members consolidate their financial relationships with Global and get more value from the products and services they choose.”

Moving recurring payments between cards has traditionally been a time-consuming, cumbersome process, requiring consumers to locate payment information, sign into multiple merchant accounts, and manually update their details. For financial institutions, that friction can also create barriers to deeper cardholder engagement and stronger financial relationships.

By combining financial intelligence with embedded payment switching, Global Credit Union can identify recurring transactions on connected external accounts and give members a simpler way to move that spending to their Global Credit Union cards. The capability turns financial insights into action, creating opportunities to increase card usage, capture a greater share of everyday spending, and strengthen account primacy.

“Member expectations have dramatically changed and are rapidly becoming more sophisticated,” said Nate Gardner, Chief Xperience Officer at MX.“Global Credit Union has always prioritized meeting members on their terms to deliver powerful financial outcomes. Giving them the power to switch subscriptions to a trusted card in seconds is one more reason members love Global Credit Union.”

The capability combines MX's financial data aggregation, enhancement, and transaction intelligence with payment switching technology from Atomic, enabling members to securely update eligible recurring payments to their Global Credit Union cards directly within the mobile app.

The launch reflects Global Credit Union's continued investment in digital experiences that simplify financial management and help members get more value from their existing financial products.

Card Switch is available to active Global Credit Union mobile app users. Existing members can access the feature directly through the mobile app's account management dashboard.

About Global Credit Union

Global Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with the mission of enriching lives through world-class financial services. Global was founded in 1948 at the Alaska Air Depot and now serves nearly 800,000 members across all 50 states and more than 20 countries. Global operates more than 70 branches across Washington, Alaska, Idaho, California, and Arizona, as well as branches on three U.S. military installations in Italy. Learn more at globalcu.or.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc. is a leader in financial intelligence, helping financial providers transform consumer-permissioned financial data into actionable and engaging experiences that drive growth. MX provides end-to-end solutions for financial institutions and fintechs to connect to, understand, and act on customers' financial data. To learn more, follow us on X and LinkedIn @MX or visit .

CONTACT: Madison Wilson MX... Tim Woolston Global Credit Union...