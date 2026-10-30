Reliance Industries Q2 Profit Jumps 22 Pc On Strong O2C, Jio Performance

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Reliance Industries Limited on Friday reported a strong performance for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), with consolidated net profit rising 22 per cent sequentially as robust earnings from its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business and digital services more than offset weakness in the retail and oil and gas segments.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25,548 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 20,946 crore in the June quarter (Q1 FY27), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue increased 6.8 per cent to Rs 3.31 lakh crore from Rs 3.09 lakh crore, while EBITDA rose 19 per cent to a record Rs 56,616 crore.

EBITDA margin expanded to 17.1 per cent from 15.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Reliance's O2C business emerged as the biggest contributor to earnings growth during the quarter.

Segment EBITDA surged 67.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,203 crore, supported by tighter global fuel markets, stronger fuel cracks and favourable feedstock sourcing opportunities.

The company said geopolitical disruptions across global energy markets created opportunities for higher product realisations.

Its ability to diversify crude sourcing and optimise product mix enabled it to capture the benefits of changing market conditions.

Improved price realisations and higher asset utilisation also boosted downstream chemicals earnings, although gains were partly offset by elevated logistics costs and the impact of special additional excise duty on fuel.

Digital services continued to be another key growth driver. EBITDA from the segment rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22,223 crore.

Reliance Jio reported a 10.8 per cent increase in operating revenue to Rs 35,307 crore, while EBITDA climbed 14.7 per cent to Rs 20,505 crore.

The telecom operator's subscriber base expanded to 542.4 million, including 300 million 5G users.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) improved 3.5 per cent to Rs 218.8 per month, as per its regulatory filing.