RDDT Stock On Track For Worst Single-Day Drop Ever - Analysts Cut Targets Over Google Search Traffic Concerns



Reddit's U.S. daily active users declined 2% year over year to 50.7 million, while global users reached 130.3 million, missing expectations.

The company forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1 billion to $1.03 billion, below Street's $1.05 billion estimate. Reddit plans to test a primarily logged-in experience in select international markets during the fourth quarter to improve engagement.

Reddit (RDDT) stock is on track for its worst single-day decline since its March 2024 market debut, as a wave of analyst downgrades and price-target cuts followed the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Analysts warned that declining Google search referrals could threaten Reddit's user growth and future advertising revenue, despite stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.

At the time of writing, RDDT shares had plunged more than 22%. Reddit was also among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits.

Analysts Downgrade Reddit, Slash Price Targets

According to TheFly, Oppenheimer downgraded Reddit stock, citing uncertainty around the company's proposed shift toward a logged-in experience and its relationship with Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

KeyBanc downgraded the stock, warning that worsening search traffic could affect revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) expectations for 2027 and 2028.

Meanwhile, Needham halved its price target but maintained a 'Buy' rating, citing concerns about sustained declines in search traffic. Wells Fargo lowered its target, noting that Google's accelerated AI Overviews rollout could further pressure traffic.

According to the note cited by TheFly, BofA reduced its target, expecting subdued sentiment until U.S. logged-in user growth improves. Meanwhile, Citi noted that traffic weakness was concentrated among lower-value logged-out users.