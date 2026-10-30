RDDT Stock On Track For Worst Single-Day Drop Ever - Analysts Cut Targets Over Google Search Traffic Concerns
|
Brokerage
|
Rating
|
Previous Target
New Target
|
Citi
|
Buy
|
$245
$186
|
Guggenheim
|
Buy
|
$255
$170
|
Needham
|
Buy
|
$300
$150
|
BofA
|
Neutral
|
$190
$135
|
Cantor Fitzgerald
|
Neutral
|
$170
$120
|
Wells Fargo
|
Equal Weight
|
$142
$110
Google Search Traffic Raises Growth Concerns For Reddit
Reddit's third-quarter revenue grew 53% year over year to $895 million, beating estimates of approximately $875 million. However, Chief Executive Steve Huffman warned that Google search referrals had declined by more than 1 million per week on average during October.
Reddit's U.S. daily active users declined 2% year over year to 50.7 million, while global users reached 130.3 million, missing expectations. Reddit management warned that if October's decline in search referrals persists, total daily active users could fall by a low-double-digit percentage in the fourth quarter from a base of approximately 130 million.
Reddit plans to test a primarily logged-in experience in select international markets during the fourth quarter to improve engagement, advertising targeting and control over its content.
Management said logged-in and app users account for more than 80% of monetization. However, KeyBanc warned that the transition could increase marketing costs and slow new-user acquisition, while Oppenheimer flagged uncertainty around its impact on engagement.
What Retail Thinks About RDDT Stock
On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around RDDT stock flipped to 'bullish' amid extremely high message volume.RDDT stock retail sentiment on October 30, as of 08:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits
So far this year, RDDT stock has fallen over 46%. By comparison, the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC), which holds the stock, has fallen over 13% over the same period.
See Also: SNDK Stock Set To Revisit August Levels Despite Earnings Beat - Analysts Flag Valuation Concerns, Slowing Earnings Upside
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment