YRD INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Yiren Digital Ltd. Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Yiren Digital Ltd.(“Yiren” or the“Company”) (NYSE: YRD). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts, including allegations that: (1) CreditEase, Yiren's controlling shareholder, and its affiliates, all controlled by Defendant Tang, were experiencing severe financial distress that impaired their ability to satisfy their obligations; (2) as a result, the billions of RMB owed to Yiren by CreditEase affiliates were subject to significant credit risk; (3) Yiren was not separate from or unaffected by the affairs of CreditEase, given their shared leadership, Yiren's dependence on CreditEase, and the Company's relationships with the CreditEase affiliates whose products defaulted; (4) Defendant Tang, the Company's Executive Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder, was exposed to material legal and regulatory risk, including potential criminal liability, arising from CreditEase's conduct; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Yiren shares between April 29, 2026 and October 13, 2026, and experienced a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ..., by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is December 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey D. Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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