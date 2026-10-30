Clinical Genomics Sequencing, Biobank, And Database Services Global Market To 2035 Capitalize On AI And Precision Medicine: Illumina, Thermo Fisher, BGI Genomics, Tempus AI

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Genomics Sequencing, Biobank, Database Services Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical genomics sequencing, biobank and database services market reached approximately $8.1 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $15.88 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4%, before reaching $30.18 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 13.7% between 2030 and 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by the increasing prevalence of diseases with genetic components, greater clinical trial and research activity, expansion of biobanks and sample repositories, and rising diagnosis of rare diseases. However, ethical concerns, limited public trust, and genomic data integration and interoperability challenges constrained adoption during the period.

Future growth in the clinical genomics sequencing, biobank and database services market will be driven by the expanding use of precision medicine and personalized treatment, increasing pharmaceutical demand for genomic data in drug discovery, rising chronic disease prevalence, and broader adoption of pharmacogenomics testing. Potential barriers include high sequencing and biobanking costs, complex data privacy requirements, regulatory restrictions, tariffs, and international trade disruption.

By funding type, commercial services represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 57.7% of the market, or approximately $4.65 billion. Commercial services are also forecast to be the fastest-growing funding segment through 2030, recording a CAGR of 18.1%. This segment is expected to generate an additional $6.05 billion in annual global sales by 2030.

By disease area, oncology led the market with a 40.3% share and revenue of approximately $3.26 billion in 2025. Oncology is projected to deliver the largest absolute opportunity, adding $3.17 billion in annual sales by 2030. Rare genetic disorders are expected to record the fastest growth among disease areas, with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies constituted the largest end-user segment in 2025, accounting for 45.3% of the market, or approximately $3.67 billion. This segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% through 2030 and add $4.17 billion in annual global revenue. Other key end users include hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, universities, contract research organizations and additional healthcare stakeholders.

Clinical genomics sequencing was the leading service category in 2025, generating approximately $4 billion and representing 49.4% of the total market. It is expected to add $3.92 billion in annual sales by 2030. Database and bioinformatics services are forecast to be the fastest-growing service category, advancing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the same period as demand rises for scalable analysis, interpretation and management of genomic information.

Prominent clinical genomics market trends include the integration of AI-designed genome editing with clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cell manufacturing, growth in subscription-based genomic data platforms, and adoption of secure cloud environments for genomic analysis and multi-stakeholder collaboration. The market is also benefiting from demand for clinically interpretable and regulatory-grade sequencing, integration of multi-omics data with longitudinal health records, and investment in scalable biobank infrastructure.

Additional priorities include the development of high-throughput spatial biology systems and improved standardization and interoperability across clinical genomic databases. Market participants can strengthen their growth prospects by expanding commercial services, investing in secure cloud-based infrastructure, supporting clinically validated sequencing, integrating multi-omics and clinical data, and building collaborative partnerships. Value-based pricing, tiered service models, targeted scientific engagement and account-based marketing can further improve market access and customer adoption.

The report assesses the clinical genomics sequencing, biobank and database services market across all major regions and leading national economies, covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and forecasts through 2030 and 2035. Developed markets remain important sources of revenue, while emerging markets offer additional expansion potential. The United States is expected to deliver the largest country-level opportunity, with the market projected to gain approximately $1.97 billion.

Markets Covered:

1) By Funding Type: Government-Sponsored; Commercial Services

2) By Disease Area: Oncology; Rare Genetic Disorders; Infectious Diseases; Reproductive Health; Other Disease Areas

3) By Service Type: Clinical Genomics Sequencing; Biobank Services; Database and Bioinformatics Services

4) By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes and Universities; Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Other End Users

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; clinical genomics sequencing, biobank, database services indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

