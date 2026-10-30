Global Planetary Roller Screws Market Report 2026 Capitalize On A $1.89 Billion Market By 2030 With Schaeffler, SKF, Bosch Rexroth, And Moog Driving Robotics And EV Actuation

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Planetary Roller Screws Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global planetary roller screws market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding industrial automation, rising demand for precision motion control and increasing adoption of high-load electromechanical actuators. The market is projected to grow from $1.25 billion in 2025 to $1.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Historical market growth has been driven by the expansion of automation across manufacturing operations, greater adoption of CNC machining systems and rising demand for precision components in aerospace applications. The increased use of high-load mechanical actuators in heavy machinery, combined with advances in precision engineering materials, has also strengthened demand for planetary roller screw systems.

Looking ahead, the planetary roller screws market is forecast to reach $1.89 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be supported by the development of humanoid robots and autonomous systems, rising demand for electrified mobility actuators and continued investment in smart factories and connected production lines. Adoption of predictive maintenance technologies and the miniaturization of high-efficiency motion control systems are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Key planetary roller screw market trends include the miniaturization of high-precision linear actuation systems, growing demand for aerospace-grade components capable of handling ultra-high loads and wider use of low-backlash motion control solutions in critical applications. Advanced surface engineering, wear-resistant coatings and the integration of planetary roller screws into next-generation robotic joints are expected to improve component performance, durability and operational reliability.

Increasing electric vehicle production is a major driver of market expansion. Strict global emissions regulations are encouraging automakers to invest in cleaner transportation technologies and scale electric vehicle manufacturing capacity. Planetary roller screws provide the precision, efficiency and load-carrying capability required by compact electromechanical actuators used throughout electric vehicle production and vehicle systems.

Electric vehicle adoption continues to reinforce this opportunity. According to Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company, a record 1.2 million buyers in the United States selected electric vehicles in 2023. Electric vehicles represented 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, compared with 5.9% in 2022. Continued growth in electric mobility is expected to increase demand for reliable, space-efficient and high-performance linear motion technologies.

The expansion of the aerospace industry is another important contributor to planetary roller screws market growth. Increasing passenger traffic, defense modernization programs and government investment in advanced aircraft and military systems are accelerating aircraft production and fleet expansion. Planetary roller screws support high-precision, efficient and high-load linear motion in flight control systems, landing gear actuation and satellite mechanisms, helping improve performance, reliability and operational efficiency.

Aircraft delivery data highlights the continued momentum in aerospace manufacturing. Airbus delivered 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide in 2023, an increase of 11% compared with 2022. Rising aircraft output and demand for dependable actuation technologies are expected to support further adoption of planetary roller screw assemblies across commercial, defense and space applications.

Product innovation remains central to competitive development in the market. Manufacturers are focusing on advanced lower-lead planetary roller screws designed to improve precision, optimize space utilization and enhance load-handling efficiency in demanding applications. In February 2026, Taiwan-based ring gauge manufacturer CHUAN HONG introduced a reduced-stroke planetary roller screw offering enhanced rigidity, greater load capacity, lower-lead transmission and improved operating efficiency. The solution is intended to enable more compact and reliable integration within industrial automation and high-precision machinery systems.

North America was the largest regional market for planetary roller screws in 2025, reflecting substantial demand from aerospace, advanced manufacturing, automotive and industrial automation applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as manufacturing investment, electric vehicle production, robotics adoption and factory automation continue to expand.

The planetary roller screws market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Standard Planetary Roller Screws; Inverted Planetary Roller Screws; Recirculating Planetary Roller Screws; Differential Planetary Roller Screws; Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors and Resellers; Online Retail; Original Equipment Manufacturer Partnerships; Industrial Services Providers

3) By Application: Industrial Machinery; Aerospace and Defense; Medical Equipment; Automotive; Logistics and Material Handling

4) By End User Industry: Manufacturing; Construction; Energy and Power; Robotics; Semiconductor

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Planetary Roller Screws: Single Nut Configuration; Multi Roller Design; High Load Capacity Variant; Precision Ground Threads; Preloaded Assembly Type

2) By Inverted Planetary Roller Screws: Inverted Nut Drive; External Screw Configuration; Compact Actuator Design; High Axial Stiffness Variant; Backlash Free Version

3) By Recirculating Planetary Roller Screws: Roller Recirculation Mechanism; Cage Guided Roller System; High Speed Operation Type; Extended Stroke Design; Low Friction Variant

4) By Differential Planetary Roller Screws: Dual Thread Differential Design; Micro Positioning Variant; Ultra High Precision Type; Reduced Lead Error System; Fine Motion Control Version

5) By Other Types: Custom Hybrid Designs; Miniature Roller Screws; Heavy Duty Industrial Variant; Aerospace Grade Systems; Application Specific Configurations

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

