Results Of Admiral Markets AS Bond Buyback Offer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 29 October 2026, the additional buyback offer for Tier 2 bonds issued by Admiral Markets AS (ISIN EE3300111251, nominal value EUR 100 per bond, maturity date 28 December 2027, hereinafter the“Bond”) ended.

During the offer period, orders from 50 investors were received for the buyback of 1,499 Bonds with an aggregate nominal value of EUR 149,900.



The repurchase price is EUR 103.78 per Bond, consisting of the nominal value of EUR 100, a premium of EUR 1 and accrued interest of EUR 2.78.



All Bonds offered for repurchase will be accepted. All investors were provided with an opportunity to offer their Bonds to Admiral Markets AS for repurchase on equal terms.



The settlement of the transactions, including the transfer of the Bonds, is scheduled for 2 November 2026.

Following completion of the settlement, the listing and trading of the Bonds on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange will be terminated in accordance with the decision of the Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee of 29 September 2026.

For additional information, please contact:

Anton Tikhomirov

Member of the Management Board

Admiral Markets AS

+372 6309 300

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